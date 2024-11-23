North Carolina State University





WACO, Texas NC State men's tennis wrapped up its appearance at the 2024 NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships on Baylor's campus on Wednesday. The Wolfpack's impressive fall campaign marked the first time the program qualified three singles players to compete in the NCAA Singles Championship in the same season. Braden Shik opened his action with an epic loss to twelfth-ranked Petar Jovanovic of Mississippi State in just two sets, 7-6 (4), 6-3. Shick was ranked No. 33 in the country on the ITA preseason singles list. No. 57 Luca Staeheli defeated Lucas Andrade da Silva of South Carolina in the first round as he claimed the first set which went to a 7-6 (3) tiebreak, fell in the second set 3-6, but came back to take control of the third 6 – to take. 3. Ranked 90th Martin Borisiouk fell in the opening round to Baylor's No. 61 Devin Badenhorst as he dropped his first set 6-4, forcing his opponent into a 7-6 (9-7) tiebreaker to beat him in straight sets. On day two of the tournament, in the round of 32, both were ranked 33rd Braden Shik and ranked 57th Luca Staeheli were knocked out of the bracket for the Pack. TCU's Lui Maxted, ranked No. 39 in singles, secured the win over Staeheli with a 6-4, 6-1 score. Shick showed a courageous performance in his match with UCLA's 55th ranked Spencer Johnson, going to three sets. Although he lost the first set 6-1, he dominated the second 6-3, but ultimately fell in the third set tiebreak 7-6 (4). When asked about his players' performance in the tournament, head coach Kyle Spencer said, “Great way to end the fall season with a piece of program history with three singles competitors at the NCAAs. Braden Martin and Luca represented our program so good at this.” tournament. Now we turn our attention to the spring season, where we want to send off our 3 seniors with a special season! Next The schedule awaits the announcement of the team's regular season schedule for the spring of 2025. @PackMensTennis || #GoPack || #PackRisin

