Bumrah shines in Perth's pace paradise as 17 wickets fall

Australia v India | First test | Day one

On a remarkable day of fast bowling even by Perth's legendary standards, India recovered from a stuttering first innings to have Australia on the ropes in the opening clash of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

An extraordinary final session collapse in the face of some of the most sustained fast bowling any touring team has produced in Australia left the home side limping to 7-67 at stumps and 83 runs in arrears.

If there was any hope of salvation for the hosts, it is that Alex Carey, the current summer's in-form first-class batsman, will resume tomorrow on the 19th, although the keeper appeared to be suffering from left knee pain during his 28 ball. stay tonight.

However, the furious start to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign at Perth Stadium represented the loudest clatter of wickets in one-day Test cricket in Australia since 19 fell on the final day of the two-day Test with South Africa in 2022.

4-17: Every ball of Jasprit Bumrah's devastating first day is on display

India, led by fast-bowling skipper Jasprit Bumrah, were bowled over for 150 in less than 50 overs and tore through the hosts' top order to reminisce about their past two triumphant trips to Australia and ghosts from even further into the past .

By losing their first five wickets for 38 in barely an hour of batting tonight, Australia made their worst start to a Test innings on home soil since the infamous 2016 loss to South Africa in Hobart, which saw a major overhaul of their team with brought along.

With Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj almost unplayable with the new ball, and fellow right-armer Harshit Rana making their Test debuts today along with teammate Nitish Kumar Reddy and Australia's Nathan McSweeney, Australia had no answer.

After McSweeney was trapped lbw by Bumrah in the innings; In third, he was followed in quick succession by opening partner Usman Khawaja (8), Steve Smith (first-ball duck), Travis Head (11) and Mitchell Marsh (6).

Virat catches and drops, Labuschagne at zero

The situation for the home side could have been even more dire had Virat Kohli had a clear chance at second slip off Bumrah from the second delivery faced by Marnus Labuschagne, who was yet to score.

Labuschagne's struggles underlined the difficulty Australia faced as he had to take 24 deliveries in 48 minutes to find his first run, by which time he had fallen through slip, almost had a chance down the leg side and was met with a stinging blow to the midriff.

When he finally departed for two after a torturous 95 minutes at the crease, his team were 6-47 and staring at their lowest number of innings completed since India destroyed them for 91 in Nagpur last year.

It wasn't just the disparity in scores at the end of the first day that separated two bowler-laden teams.

While debutant McSweeney is the only member of Australia's starting XI who is under 30, India fielded six players aged 25 or younger, overlooking experienced spin-bowling all-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

The tone on a day that saw 17 wickets fall for just 200 runs was set after India's stand-in skipper Bumrah won the toss and, in line with all four previous Tests played at the venue, elected to bat.

But unlike the previous matches which saw an average total of just over 450 in the first innings, it soon became clear that this would be a bowler-dominated match.

Whether it was the movement of the living grass on a field whose preparation was plagued by unusually cool, damp weather, or simply excellent seams showing poorer batting, the evidence could hardly have been more compelling.

Perhaps the most revealing statistic of the opening session was that India's top batsmen took almost an hour to record the team's first boundary on a fast, bouncy strip with a slower than normal outfield, by which time they were two wickets behind.

That became 3-32 shortly after the first drinks break of the series as Virat Kohli's recent run of modest scores continued, and 4-47 when Rahul was judged to be behind on review, even though the opener arguably felt his bat had previously hit the pad cut. then ball.

It was only when Rishabh Pant and new cap Nitish Kumar Reddy put together a seventh-wicket stand of 48 off 85 balls that India could have been confident of producing something for their revamped bowling pace attack to bowl to.

The pair combined determined defense with some eye-opening innovations, most notably Pant's outrageous falling scoop over beautiful leg for six off Cummins, but also some fine reverse sweeps from top scorer Reddy to nullify Nathan Lyon's spin doing.

'Jaw-dropping' Pant hits a half-volley for six over fine leg

When Pant went to second slip for 37, the bottom half of India's order replicated the top, with the last four wickets falling for 29.

India's apparently sub-par first innings might have been even poorer had it not been for some Australian profligacy in the field where a few catches were lost, and their use of DRS, which was considerably less on target than their bowling.

But there was also a clever catch behind the wicket where nine of India's 10 wickets were claimed, none better than Labuschagne's reflex strike to remove Rana after McSweeney had parried him from a low dive to his left at gully.

The riveting day of drama, which featured some fiery exchanges between India's Kohli and Siraj during a spirited final session, had started on a much friendlier note after the three new Test caps were handed out.

McSweeney receives Baggy Green No.467 from Lehmann

Mitchell Starc's start was inauspicious, with a series-opening delivery that wasn't exactly 2006 Steve Harmison, but it wasn't a replica of his 2021 rocket either that removed Rory Burns but instead fluttered four byes past leg stump and keeper Carey .

A no-ball later in the over meant India had progressed without a run of the bat at the start of Starc's second strike, which took a wicket from the first shot fired in defiance of the visitors.

In his first Test knock on the Australian grass, left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal paid the full price by trying to drive uphill before becoming fully accustomed to the bounce and movement of the ball, giving McSweeney an early career highlight in the gully.

Starc found good form and smashed Devdutt Padikkal's outside edge with consecutive deliveries but it was Hazlewood, after replacing his fellow fast bowler from the members side, who ended the left-hander's stay.

Padikkal was crowned the IPL's best emerging player in 2020 and found scoring a much tougher proposition in just his second Test appearance, eventually falling behind for a duck of 23 balls and 39 minutes.

With the score 2-14 and batting talisman Kohli at the crease within the first hour, India's struggle was encapsulated by their initial boundary that arrived on the 12th over of the day.

Attempting to swing under Cummins' bouncer, Rahul left his raised bat in the line of fire and the ball crashed against the outside edge, flying safely above the slip cordon to the rope.

Kohli signaled his intent before eyeing a ball by hitting well outside his crease in an attempt to nullify the movement of the Australian quicks, but even he continued to feel around speculatively as Hazlewood continued to hammer a brutal length.

After a couple of singles and a push for three on the ground off Cummins, Kohli's day was over when he failed to tame Hazlewood's extra bounce and parried a chest-high catch to Khawaja at first slip from high on the bat.

The introduction of local hero Mitchell Marsh immediately after lunch proved a masterstroke as Indian reserve keeper Dhruv Jurel pushed forward with an angled bat to become the fifth of the visitors' first five wickets to be caught behind the wicket.

That tally rose to six shortly after speculative forward press, when Washington Sundar, a hero of India's series victory in his debut Test in Brisbane four years ago, produced an obvious catch for Carey and a more demonstrable celebration from Marsh.

But at 6-73 and facing another breakdown of India's batting for less than 100, Australia's dominance was met with plenty of resistance, and not all of it was entirely down to the tourists' bravery.

Cummins burned his team's second review with a suspected catch behind Pant (on 17), which the review process revealed had the batsman's shirt cut, and then did not call for an off-field review when Reddy (on 10) caught Starc along the leg side gave gloves to Carey.

Pant decided his best method for counter-punching was an extravagant punch every now and then, and the ploy seemed wise when Cummins from center was unable to hold on to a difficult ball looping back to the rope when the feisty left-hander was 26 .

But despite the occasional notable blow, the tactic had an air of 'hit before you get out', which Pant and Reddy eventually did to unleash the fireworks of the final session.

NRMA Insurance Men's Test Series vs India

First test: November 22-26: Perth Stadium, 1.20pm AEDT

Second test: December 6-10: Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (D/N)

Third test: December 14-18: The Gabba, Brisbane, 11:20am AEDT

Fourth test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10:30am AEDT

Fifth test: January 3-7: SCG, Sydney, 10:30am AEDT

Australian selection: (first test only) Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

Indian selection: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna , Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed