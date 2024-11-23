Ohio high school football scores, OHSAA regional finals playoff games





The Ohio high school football playoffs continued Friday night with the regional finals. Scroll below for the scoreboard, where Big Walnut defeated Massillon and other scores from around the state. Are you missing anything from our recent coverage? Here's some of it: Breakdown and prediction for Massillon's game, the full OHSAA fourth-round schedule, the All-Northeast Inland District teams, a look at the final regular season leaders, our awards for the midseason, our latest power poll and the latest Ohio Super 25 state poll . Stark County High School Football Playoff Scores – OHSAA Regional Finals, Nov. 22 Watch the entire season of Ohio High School Football live on the NFHS Network Statewide OHSAA high school playoff scores Division I Region 1

Mentor 6, St. Edward 13 | END

Region 2

Centerville 23, Huber Heights Wayne 14 | END

Region 3

Olentangy Liberty 21, Pickerington North 9 | END

Region 4

Cincinnati Moeller 28, Cincinnati St. Xavier 23 | END OHSAA Football State Semifinal Schedule:Ohio High School Football Playoff Brackets | Complete schedule for the OHSAA state semifinals Division II Region 5

Walsh Jesuit 7, Hoban 21 | END | To summarize

Region 6

Avon 28, Hoogland 20 | END | To summarize

Region 8

Cincinnati Anderson 28, Cincinnati La Salle 21 | END Division III Region 9

Youngstown Ursulines 54, Gilmour Academy 0 | END

Region 10

Toledo Central Catholic 45, Parma Padua 7 | END

Region 11

Columbus Watterson 37, Steubenville 7 | END

Region 12

London 13, Bellbrook 0, Q4 | END Division IV Region 13

Lake County Perry 6, Glenville 12 | END

Region 14

Sandusky Perkins 28, Ontario 21 | END

Region 15

St. Clairsville 7, Indian Valley 48 | END

Region 16

Cincinnati Taft 26, Kettering Alter 12 | END Division V Region 17

South Range 17, Poland Seminary 16 | END

Region 18

Milan Edison 6, Liberty Center 34 | END

Region 19

Ironton 55, Wheelersburg 0 | END

Region 20

West Liberty-Salem 21, Indian Lake 14 | END Division VI Region 21

Kirtland 41, Dalton 6 | END

Region 22

Bluffton 24, Hamler Patrick Henry | END

Region 23

Grandview Heights 6, Galion Northmor 37 | END

Region 24

Coldwater 45, Anna 21 | END Division VII Region 25

Hillsdale 44, Cuyahoga Heights 14 | END

Region 26

Columbus Grove 14, Delphos St. Johns 0 | END

Region 27

Danville 40, Beaver East 6 | END

Region 28

Marion Local 21, Minster 7 | END Massillon football box score vs. Big Walnut BIG WALNUT 14, MASSILLON 7 DIVISION II, REGION 7 FINAL

Massillon – 0 – 7 – 0 – 0 7

Large walnut – 0 – 7 – 7 – 0 14

BW Hatfield 6 pass from Stumpf (Neff kick)

Hatfield 6 pass from Stumpf (Neff kick) M Toles 75 pass from Slaughter (Herrera kick)

Toles 75 pass from Slaughter (Herrera kick) BW Buirley96 kickoff return (Neff kick)

Buirley96 kickoff return (Neff kick) TEAM STATISTICS

M BW

First downs 16 10

16 10 Rushes yards 15-215 31-121

15-215 31-121 Comp-Att-Int 7-18-1 11-16-0

7-18-1 11-16-0 Passing yards 163 67

163 67 Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-0

1-0 1-0 Sanctions-Yards 26-175 5-44

26-175 5-44 Total yards 378 170

378 170 Recordings 11-3 13-1 Stark County High School Football Playoff Scores – OHSAA Regional Semifinals Division I, Region 1

McKinley 0, Mentor 31 | END | Story

Division II, Region 7

Massillon 48, Teays Valley 14 | END | Story

Division V, Region 17

Manchester 13, Poland 24 | END | Story

Division VII, Region 25

Malvern 48, Hillsdale 50 | END | Story Stark County High School Football Playoff Scores – OHSAA Second Round Friday November 8

Division I, Region 1

McKinley 35, Jackson 32 | END | Story

Division II, Region 5

Green 17, Nordonia 42 | END | Story

More 14, Hoban 21 | END | Story

Division II, Region 7

Canal Winchester 7, Massillon 37 | END | Story

Perry 24, large walnut 35 | END | Harvest

Division IV, Region 13

Glenville 13, West Branch 0 | END | Story

Northwest 7, Streetsboro 34 | END | Story

Division V, Region 17

Berkshire 19, Manchester 41 | END | Story

Division VII, Region 25

Lowellville 14, Malvern 42 | END | Story Stark County High School Football Playoff Scores – OHSAA First Round Friday November 1

Division I, Region 1

Jackson 24, Brunswick 3 | END | Story

Canton McKinley 49, Normandy 7 | END | Story

Division II, Region 5

Green 35, Rivieroever 7 | END | To summarize

Lake 28, Hoover 0 | END | Story

Division II, Region 7

Massillon 41, Lickheights 6 | END | Story

Colonel Northland 6, Perry 34 | END | To summarize

Division III, Region 11

Trivalley 43, Carrollton 12 | END

Division IV, Region 13

Westbranch 31, Hubbard 6 | END | Story

Northwest 36, Orange 30 | END | To summarize

Division IV, Region 15

New Lexington 55, Canton South 28 | END

Division V, Region 17

Manchester 49, Young. Freedom 14 | END | Story

Poland 39, Central Catholic 18 | END | To summarize

South Range 56, Fairless 13 | END

Division VI, Region 21

Dalton 62, young. Valley Chr. 0 | END

Division VII, Region 25

Malvern 40, Lucas 26 | END | To summarize 2024 Ohio High School Football Rankings Here's a look at Ohio's top 10 teams, regardless of division, heading into the playoffs, according to the final USA Today Network Super 25 Poll of the season. Can. Moeller (9-1) Avon (10-0) Walsh Jesuit (10-0) Hoban (8-2) Mentor (10-0) Can. Anderson (10-0) Massillon (8-2) Colonel Watterson (10-0) Medina Hoogland (10-0) Kirtland (10-0) View the full Ohio rankings here:Latest USA Today Network Ohio Super 25 High School Football Poll OHSAA state football championship games in Canton in December Ohio High School Football's 10-game regular season leads to the Ohio High School Athletic Association state playoffs in November and ultimately to the OHSAA state championship games. The state finals are Dec. 5-7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, the fourth straight year all the titles have been played there. 2024 OHSAA Football State Finals:Ohio High School Football State Championship Schedule in Canton, Ticket Info Looking back at Weeks 1-13 of Stark County high school football Miss all our previous coverage this season, here it is: Stark County Football Week 13:High School Football Playoff Scores, Box Scores | Look what happened in the OHSAA Regional Semifinals Stark County Football Week 12:High School Football Playoff Scores, Box Scores | Look what happened in the OHSAA Regional Quarterfinals Stark County Football Week 11:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in the first round of the OHSAA playoffs Stark County Football Week 10:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 10 Stark County Football Week 9:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 9 Stark County Football Week 8:High School Football Scores, Box Scores } Look at what happened in Week 8 Stark County Football Week 7:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 7 Stark County Football Week 6:High school football scores., box scores | Look what happened in week 6 Stark County Football Week 5:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 5 Stark County Football Week 4:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 4 Stark County Football Week 3:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 3 Stark County Football Week 2:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 2 Stark County Football Week 1:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 1 Stark County football season preview:High school football rankings, schedules, more | The essential guide for 2024 Every now and then we recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate commission. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently and this does not impact our reporting.

