Ohio high school football scores, OHSAA regional finals playoff games
The Ohio high school football playoffs continued Friday night with the regional finals. Scroll below for the scoreboard, where Big Walnut defeated Massillon and other scores from around the state.
Are you missing anything from our recent coverage? Here's some of it: Breakdown and prediction for Massillon's game, the full OHSAA fourth-round schedule, the All-Northeast Inland District teams, a look at the final regular season leaders, our awards for the midseason, our latest power poll and the latest Ohio Super 25 state poll .
Stark County High School Football Playoff Scores – OHSAA Regional Finals, Nov. 22Watch the entire season of Ohio High School Football live on the NFHS Network
Statewide OHSAA high school playoff scores
Division I
- Region 1
- Mentor 6, St. Edward 13 | END
- Region 2
- Centerville 23, Huber Heights Wayne 14 | END
- Region 3
- Olentangy Liberty 21, Pickerington North 9 | END
- Region 4
- Cincinnati Moeller 28, Cincinnati St. Xavier 23 | END
OHSAA Football State Semifinal Schedule:Ohio High School Football Playoff Brackets | Complete schedule for the OHSAA state semifinals
Division II
- Region 5
- Walsh Jesuit 7, Hoban 21 | END | To summarize
- Region 6
- Avon 28, Hoogland 20 | END | To summarize
- Region 8
- Cincinnati Anderson 28, Cincinnati La Salle 21 | END
Division III
- Region 9
- Youngstown Ursulines 54, Gilmour Academy 0 | END
- Region 10
- Toledo Central Catholic 45, Parma Padua 7 | END
- Region 11
- Columbus Watterson 37, Steubenville 7 | END
- Region 12
- London 13, Bellbrook 0, Q4 | END
Division IV
- Region 13
- Lake County Perry 6, Glenville 12 | END
- Region 14
- Sandusky Perkins 28, Ontario 21 | END
- Region 15
- St. Clairsville 7, Indian Valley 48 | END
- Region 16
- Cincinnati Taft 26, Kettering Alter 12 | END
Division V
- Region 17
- South Range 17, Poland Seminary 16 | END
- Region 18
- Milan Edison 6, Liberty Center 34 | END
- Region 19
- Ironton 55, Wheelersburg 0 | END
- Region 20
- West Liberty-Salem 21, Indian Lake 14 | END
Division VI
- Region 21
- Kirtland 41, Dalton 6 | END
- Region 22
- Bluffton 24, Hamler Patrick Henry | END
- Region 23
- Grandview Heights 6, Galion Northmor 37 | END
- Region 24
- Coldwater 45, Anna 21 | END
Division VII
- Region 25
- Hillsdale 44, Cuyahoga Heights 14 | END
- Region 26
- Columbus Grove 14, Delphos St. Johns 0 | END
- Region 27
- Danville 40, Beaver East 6 | END
- Region 28
- Marion Local 21, Minster 7 | END
Massillon football box score vs. Big Walnut
BIG WALNUT 14, MASSILLON 7
- DIVISION II, REGION 7 FINAL
- Massillon – 0 – 7 – 0 – 0 7
- Large walnut – 0 – 7 – 7 – 0 14
- BWHatfield 6 pass from Stumpf (Neff kick)
- MToles 75 pass from Slaughter (Herrera kick)
- BWBuirley96 kickoff return (Neff kick)
- TEAM STATISTICS
- M BW
- First downs 16 10
- Rushes yards 15-215 31-121
- Comp-Att-Int 7-18-1 11-16-0
- Passing yards 163 67
- Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-0
- Sanctions-Yards 26-175 5-44
- Total yards 378 170
- Recordings 11-3 13-1
Stark County High School Football Playoff Scores – OHSAA Regional Semifinals
- Division I, Region 1
McKinley 0, Mentor 31 | END
- Division II, Region 7
Massillon 48, Teays Valley 14 | END
- Division V, Region 17
Manchester 13, Poland 24 | END
- Division VII, Region 25
Malvern 48, Hillsdale 50 | END
Stark County High School Football Playoff Scores – OHSAA Second Round
- Friday November 8
- Division I, Region 1
McKinley 35, Jackson 32 | END
- Division II, Region 5
Green 17, Nordonia 42 | END
More 14, Hoban 21 | END
- Division II, Region 7
Canal Winchester 7, Massillon 37 | END
Perry 24, large walnut 35 | END
- Division IV, Region 13
Glenville 13, West Branch 0 | END
Northwest 7, Streetsboro 34 | END
- Division V, Region 17
Berkshire 19, Manchester 41 | END
- Division VII, Region 25
Lowellville 14, Malvern 42 | END
Stark County High School Football Playoff Scores – OHSAA First Round
- Friday November 1
- Division I, Region 1
Jackson 24, Brunswick 3 | END
Canton McKinley 49, Normandy 7 | END
- Division II, Region 5
Green 35, Rivieroever 7 | END
Lake 28, Hoover 0 | END
- Division II, Region 7
Massillon 41, Lickheights 6 | END
Colonel Northland 6, Perry 34 | END
- Division III, Region 11
- Trivalley 43, Carrollton 12 | END
- Division IV, Region 13
Westbranch 31, Hubbard 6 | END
Northwest 36, Orange 30 | END
- Division IV, Region 15
- New Lexington 55, Canton South 28 | END
- Division V, Region 17
Manchester 49, Young. Freedom 14 | END
Poland 39, Central Catholic 18 | END
- South Range 56, Fairless 13 | END
- Division VI, Region 21
- Dalton 62, young. Valley Chr. 0 | END
- Division VII, Region 25
Malvern 40, Lucas 26 | END
2024 Ohio High School Football Rankings
Here's a look at Ohio's top 10 teams, regardless of division, heading into the playoffs, according to the final USA Today Network Super 25 Poll of the season.
- Can. Moeller (9-1)
- Avon (10-0)
- Walsh Jesuit (10-0)
- Hoban (8-2)
- Mentor (10-0)
- Can. Anderson (10-0)
- Massillon (8-2)
- Colonel Watterson (10-0)
- Medina Hoogland (10-0)
- Kirtland (10-0)
View the full Ohio rankings here:Latest USA Today Network Ohio Super 25 High School Football Poll
OHSAA state football championship games in Canton in December
Ohio High School Football's 10-game regular season leads to the Ohio High School Athletic Association state playoffs in November and ultimately to the OHSAA state championship games. The state finals are Dec. 5-7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, the fourth straight year all the titles have been played there.
2024 OHSAA Football State Finals:Ohio High School Football State Championship Schedule in Canton, Ticket Info
Looking back at Weeks 1-13 of Stark County high school football
Miss all our previous coverage this season, here it is:
Stark County Football Week 13:High School Football Playoff Scores, Box Scores | Look what happened in the OHSAA Regional Semifinals
Stark County Football Week 12:High School Football Playoff Scores, Box Scores | Look what happened in the OHSAA Regional Quarterfinals
Stark County Football Week 11:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in the first round of the OHSAA playoffs
Stark County Football Week 10:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 10
Stark County Football Week 9:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 9
Stark County Football Week 8:High School Football Scores, Box Scores } Look at what happened in Week 8
Stark County Football Week 7:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 7
Stark County Football Week 6:High school football scores., box scores | Look what happened in week 6
Stark County Football Week 5:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 5
Stark County Football Week 4:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 4
Stark County Football Week 3:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 3
Stark County Football Week 2:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 2
Stark County Football Week 1:High school football scores, box scores | Look what happened in week 1
Stark County football season preview:High school football rankings, schedules, more | The essential guide for 2024
