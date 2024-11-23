Clemson Womens Tennis Announces Spring 2025 Schedule – Official Athletics Site of Clemson Tigers





CLEMSON, SC The Clemson Womens Tennis program has announced its Spring 2025 schedule. The season offers fans numerous opportunities to cheer on the Tigers at the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility. All home games are free to attend. The upcoming season sees the return of Graduate Sophia Hatton, and the team welcomes a mix of three transfers and six freshmen. Spring is the best time of year for college tennis. We have a great schedule ahead of us that will challenge us in many different aspects, said Head Coach Boomer Saia. With nine new players we will have many new faces this year and we can't wait to all compete together. We have had a tough fall schedule, which has prepared us for this spring. We are excited about this opportunity and can't wait until January.” The Tigers open the season at home on Jan. 17 with a doubleheader against Georgia State at 11 a.m., followed by Queens at 4 p.m. Another doubleheader awaits Jan. 19, with Liberty at 11 a.m. and Presbyterian at 4 p.m. Clemson will then travel for the first time for the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Jan. 25, facing Oklahoma State at noon, and then against either Arkansas or SMU on Jan. 26. Returning to home courts, Clemson will host rival South Carolina on Feb. 11 at 5 p.m., preceded by an away game in Charlotte on Feb. 7 (time TBD). Additional home games in February include doubleheaders against Fordham and Mercer on Feb. 14 at noon and 5 p.m., respectively, and a meeting with Kansas on Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. The month ends with conference play against Virginia (February 21) and Virginia Tech (February). 23), both underway with times to be determined. ACC play continues in March, starting with a home game against Georgia Tech on March 1 at noon. The Tigers also host UNC (March 7 at 5 p.m.) and Duke (March 9 at 11 a.m.) before traveling to Memphis (March 15 at 5 p.m.). 6:00 PM Dutch time). The second half of March features crucial ACC matchups. Clemson will host Boston College on March 21 at 5 p.m. and Syracuse on March 23 at noon. Road games follow against NC State (March 28) and Wake Forest (March 30). April kicks off with the Tigers traveling to Notre Dame (April 4) and Louisville (April 6) before wrapping up the regular season at home against SMU on April 11 at 1 p.m. The team will then compete in the ACC Championships April 16-20 in Cary. , NC For the latest updates and information, follow Clemson Womens Tennis on social media and visit ClemsonTigers.com.

