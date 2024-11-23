Playoff and Championship Football on Friday Night Scoreboard





Stick with 13WMAZ for all your high school football scores and Football Friday Night updates.

MACON, Ga. After a great start to the 2024 high school playoffs, the second round is finally here and so many teams are ready to compete in big matchups. Wilcox County will face Manchester, Jones County will play Marist and Westside will travel to take on Rockmart as all three Central Georgia programs face strong teams. Various local teams will also play against each other. Northeast will play Lamar County, Bleckley County will travel to play Fitzgerald, and Baldwin will look to continue his troubling behavior by beating heavy favorite Peach County. While the GHSA teams are still making progress in the playoffs, the GIAA is competing in its championship games. FPD will face Bulloch and Brentwood will play Southwest Georgia for a shot at a state title. Win or lose, both teams' seasons end on Saturday, so they might as well come out on top. However, that will certainly not be an easy task against fellow top teams in their respective rankings. As the GIAA season comes to a close and the GHSA postseason continues, it should be a fantastic football Friday, and 13WMAZ has you covered. We take you through the scores and highlights from various games in Central Georgia. Missing live? Check out the 13WMAZ+ app for a replay of all the action. As always, this is your place for all the updated scores, so stay tuned to this story and check out the scores of your favorite Central Georgia teams. Now, without further adieu, here are the best high school football scores for November 9. Central Georgia High School Scoreboard GHSA Playoff Finals Peach County 37 -Baldwin 3 Fitzgerald 28 – Blekley County 24 Manchester26 – Wilcox County 14 Lincoln County 49 -Mitchell 7 Dublin 42 – Jasper Province 7 Marist 22 – Jones County 14 Northeast 21 – Lamar County 10 Fannin County 28 -Jeff Davis 21 Calhoun 38 – Douglass Atlanta 14 Houston County 63 – Lakeside Evans 12 Thomasville 42 – Temple 10 Trio 17 – Telfair County 6 Rockmart 37 – West side 30 Worth County 63 – Dodge County 23 Brooks County 12 -Miller County 10 Cambridge 41 – Central Carrollton 22 LaGrange 38 – Sandy Creek 22 Irwin County 28 – Early Province 20 Clinch County 28 – Johnson County 6 Noordhal 27 – Upson-Lee 20 Morgan County 36 – Sumter County 30 Jenkins County 35 – Macon County 21 GIAA Championship Finals Sherwood 36 -Westminster26 Edmund Burke20 – Robert Toombs 17 Valwood 41 – Deerfield Windsor 26 GIAA Championship Games Brentwood @ Southwest Georgia ICYMI: Results of the previous round of play-offs RELATED: Friday night football scoreboard | Playoff edition RELATED: FFN Roundup | Baldwin wins revenge game against West Laurens, quarterbacks shine in postseason play

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.13wmaz.com/article/sports/high-school/hs-football/football-friday-night-scoreboard-playoffs-and-championships/93-8e3a822c-77ef-44dc-866c-62feb4e0bc7a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos