Vives and Maxted earn second wave of all-American honors





FORT WORTH Pedro Vives And To Maxted achieved All-American status again, this time in doubles. The TCU tandem earned a 6-0, 6-3 round of 16 doubles victory over Charlotte's Matias Iturbe and Vasco Prata on day three of the NCAA Individual Championships at the Hurd Tennis Center on Thursday. Quarterfinalists from the NCAA Championships singles and doubles now automatically earn All-American honors as part of the fall season invitational pivot. Vives and Maxted are only the second and third Horned Frogs to reach the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championships in both singles and doubles in the same season. They join Trace Fielding (2001) on an exclusive list. The senior pair are also now two of eight players in program history to earn All-American honors in both types of tennis. Jake Fearnley and Luc Fomba are the most recent alumni to check this box, having done so in consecutive seasons in 2022 and 2023. Vives and Maxted, seeded 5-8, turn their attention to a Friday afternoon matchup against No. 3 seeds Petar Jovanovic and Benito Sanchez Martinez of Mississippi State for a spot in the semifinals. The Bulldog duo received the preseason ITA No. 1 doubles ranking. Maxted also reached the last eight in singles. He defeated No. 103 Maxi Homberg of Pepperdine 6-2, 7-5 to start the day. The win was significant because it anointed Maxted as one of only five players in program history to ever reach the singles quarterfinals at the NCAA Championships. Only Cameron Norrie and most recently Alex Rybakov in 2019 have reached the milestone in TCU's Big 12 era. Maxted will play No. 2 Michael Zheng of Columbia in Friday's quarterfinals. It will be TCU's third tilt this fall against its best American colleague. Zheng defeated Maxted in a competitive 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) battle on Nov. 1 at the LSU Invitational. Vives booked his ticket to the ITA All-American Championships with a three-set win over Zheng on September 27. The match between sixth-seeded Maxted and Zheng is the only quarterfinal between two top eight seeds. Maxted is one of only two surviving players in singles and doubles, joining Timo Legut of Texas. Vives is the 10ethree times American in school history. He bowed out in the round of 16 to ITA No. 1 Ozan Baris of Michigan State, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 2-6. NCAA Individual Championships

Hurd Tennis Center | Waco, Texas

November 19-24, 2024 Singles RD16#39 To Maxted (TCU) final #103 Maxi Homberg (Pepperdine): 6-2, 7-5

RD16 #2 Michael Zheng (Columbia) def. #37 Pedro Vives (TCU): 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2

RD32#39 To Maxted (TCU) final #57 Luca Staeheli (NC State): 6-4, 6-1

RD32#37 Pedro Vives (TCU) final #121 Noah Zamora (UC Irvine): 6-4, 6-4

RD64#39 To Maxted (TCU) final Tiago Silva (Pacific): 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

RD64#37 Pedro Vives (TCU) final #86 Oscar Pinto Sansano (Georgia): 6-4, 6-4

RD64 #55 Spencer Johnson (UCLA) def. Duncan Chan (TCU): 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 Double RD16 Pedro Vives / To Maxted (TCU) final Matias Iturbe / Vasco Prata (Charlotte): 6-0, 6-3

RD32 Pedro Vives / To Maxted (TCU) final DK Suresh / Ionnis Xilas (Wake Forest): 4-6, 7-6 (3), [10-3]

