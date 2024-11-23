The city of Hampshire hosts the first European Pickleball Championships

BBC Teams from 24 countries, including England, will compete at the Southampton Tennis Center

A Hampshire town is preparing for the opening ceremony of the first European Pickleball Team Championships this weekend. Teams from 24 countries, including England, will compete at the Southampton Tennis Center on November 23 and 24. The racket sport is a hybrid of badminton, tennis and table tennis, where players compete using paddles and a plastic ball. President of the European Pickleball Federation Frank Arico said the growing popularity exceeded their “wildest expectations”.

British pickleball player James Chaudry, from Southampton, said it was “a great honour” to represent his country

The sport started as a garden game played in Americawhere it is currently the fastest growing sport. Pickleball England has reported a 65% increase in membership year on year. It is loved by celebritiesall over the world. More than 600 players will take part in the European Championships and the event will see all teams march into the venue behind their country's flags as part of the opening ceremony. Mr Arico said that when organizers started preparations in January, they wondered “if we were going to get about five countries”. “And we ended up with 24 – absolutely amazing, beyond all our wildest expectations.” He said the factors that led people to enjoy the sport included its “universality”, health benefits, easy rules, openness to all ages and “convenient, cheap equipment and courts”. “There are about 35 million players in America.”

Pickleball is a hybrid of badminton, tennis and table tennis, where players compete using paddles and a plastic ball

Top British pickleball player James Chaudry, 33, from Southampton, has been selected as part of Team England. He will compete in the men's and mixed doubles events alongside other top English players. “Anyway, it's a great honor to represent your country,” he said. “And in a growing sport, it is very exciting to be part of being one of the first in the team to set the standards and hopefully pave the way for future generations of representatives in the country.” Another England Pickleball player, Thaddea Lock, said she thought her team was “very strong”. “But there are many other strong teams,” she said. “So I think we'll go out there and try to have a good team spirit and fight for every game.”

European Pickleball Federation President Frank Arico said people love pickleball because of its 'universality'

Mr Arico believes Spain will be the “main challengers” for England. “England won't have it all their way and there are some good players in Italy,” he said. “Different countries are at different stages of development, but it will be a good fight.” He said the games would have a round robin format so that “everyone plays everyone else and gets a chance to compete”.