Table tennis: Alexander on cloud nine after sensational division win





The Isle of Man Table Tennis Associations Divisionals tournaments took place at the NSC last week. In the Division One competition, competitors were split into six groups, some with three players and others with four. Group A consisted of Scott Lewis, Neil Quane and Ken Mitchell. Number one seed Lewis got through his two matches without dropping a match. The battle for second place started with a tight opening match, with Mitchell winning 16-14, but then things went completely wrong for Quanes as he took second place with a 3-1 win. Group B started with a 3-0 win for Adam Teare over John Magnall, with Chris Holmes also gaining the upper hand over Magnall, but he was pushed a little harder by the tough defensive player. Teare then faced fellow Ramsey player Holmes and it was Teare who emerged victorious 11-6, 8-11, 11-8, 11-2, leaving Holmes in second place. Group C saw Duncan Alexander alongside young hopeful Amit Lanin plus veteran Malc Lewis. It was Alexander who faced Lewis first and he made short work of it, winning 3-0. Lanin then faced a warmed-up Lewis and it was the veteran who came out of the trap first, two games ahead. Lanin then stepped up a gear and took the next two ends plus the third to win the match. Alexander then took on Lanin and brushed aside the youngster 11-3, 11-8, 11-7 to take the group, leaving Lanin in second. Group D consisted of Julian Briercliffe, Becky Taylor and Dan Levine. In the first match, the young Levine competed against the experienced Briercliffe. Levine did well to push his opponent hard, narrowly losing the fourth end 10-12 and then, adding to the youngsters' misery, Briercliffe took the final end 15-13. He then faced Taylor, who took a 2-1 lead by taking the third end 16-14, but they surpassed that with a nail-biting fourth end and were eventually settled 21-19 in favor of a very relieved looking Taylor ! This victory made her group winner and Briercliffe second. Group E consisted of Malcolm Cummings, Wayne Taylor and Mark Webster-Smith. It was Cummings who emerged victorious after a 4-11, 11-7, 14-12, 11-6 victory over Taylor. In Group F, Andy Patterson dropped the first match against Mike Bayley, but then had no problems winning the next three and the match. Bayley also took a game from his Tower teammate Dave Parsons 17–15, but could not fend off Parsons' power runs and lost 3–1. However, the group match was between Patterson and Parsons and was decided 15-13 in the fifth end in favor of Patterson, who saved four match points. This resulted in Patterson becoming the winner of the group, with Parsons coming in second. In the play-off matches for a place in the quarter-finals, Chris Holmes defeated Andy Patterson in four ends, Wayne Taylor defeated Amit Lanin in four, Dave Parsons defeated Malcolm Cummings in three ends and Neil Quane defeated Strathallan teammate Julian Briercliffe. 11-8 in the fifth. In the quarter-finals, the results were in line with the player rankings, with Adam Teare putting aside Quane's attacking play to take victory in a brutal 3-0. Becky Taylor managed to keep it together and beat the in-form Wayne Taylor three games to one, while Scott Lewis made short work of Chris Holmes in three games and Duncan Alexander did the same against Parsons. In the first semi-final, Alexander had an epic match with Teare, which was ultimately settled in the fifth end. Teare will want to forget the fourth end in which he had two match points. Alexander was able to find the right shots at the right time to take the game to 12-10 and then take the game to 12-10. A deflated Teare then disappeared in the fifth end and Alexander gratefully took the match. In the second semi-final, Becky Taylor demonstrated her fighting qualities. taking the third end after losing the first two. But she was unable to maintain that good form, with top seed Lewis comfortably getting past her 11-6 in the fourth end. Lewis and Alexander truly served up a classic final for the remaining players who stayed on to watch. Lewis moved ahead 2-0 and took the first two games 11-8, 11-8, but a change of tactics by Alexander quickly turned his fortunes around and he claimed the third end 11-7. In the fourth end, the spectators witnessed impressive attacking play from both players, with Alexander managing to contain Lewis' aggression by blocking effectively and forcing some unexpected errors from the champion. As a result, Alexander squeezed through 12-10 to take the fourth and force a fifth end, which he claimed 11-8 despite Lewis' valiant efforts. The final was a great advertisement for island table tennis and it is great to see these two top players having such an exciting and well contested match, while other players remain respectful to watch the top class action. Alexander had to work hard for his victory in the final – after a long semi-final. He must have been on a high for a while after that, while Lewis will have a lot to think about after this narrow loss. Thanks go to Maggie Mulhern, who was tournament organizer for this event and for the other divisional competitions. Scott Lewis serves against Duncan Alexander in what turned out to be a classic NSC final (Photo: Ken Mitchell) ( – ) – Coverage of the Division Two and Three competitions will appear in the next two editions of the Courier.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.iomtoday.co.im/sport/table-tennis-alexander-on-cloud-nine-after-sensational-divisionals-victory-741317 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos