Gainesville area FHSAA Florida High School Football second round scores





To quote the Pointer Sisters, “I'm so excited.” Why? Because the second round of the football postseason is finally here! This week is my favorite of all the playoff weeks. There are still ten schools left in the Gainesville area and they all deserve to be here. In 6A, Buchholz looks to continue his era of dominance by defeating an old foe in Pace. In 2A, Newberry and Bradford prepare for battle (again), this time under Starke's fireworks. It's hard to believe, but a bid for states is on the line in 1R tonight. Hawthorne is two wins away from its fifth straight title game, but the Hornets need to beat Lafayette. Meanwhile, between Williston and Fort White, only one can prove that last week's unrest was no fluke. Which one will it be? On the other hand, Union County is looking to make its second state appearance in three years against the feisty and rejuvenated Pahokee. Keep it locked here all night for scores. Make sure you follow me on X, formerly known as Twitter, @noah_ram1. I'll be at Newberry vs. Bradford are from the David Hurse Stadium and will provide updates, videos and commentary. Also succeed Jackson Castellano X@jaxacastellano. He will help us with the Pace vs. Buchholz game at Citizens and will provide updates, videos and commentary, plus a story on Gainesville.com Friday evening. You can also read my picks for the week here, and how loyalty from three Newberry defensive seniors Jarquez Carter (Ohio State commit), Mykah Newton (Miami commit), Logan McCloud (Wofford commit) propelled the Panthers to the top of Class 2A here pushed . Noah Ram covers Gainesville high school sports and University of Florida athletics for The Gainesville Sun and the USA TODAY Network. Contact him by email at[email protected]and follow him@Noah_ram1on X/Twitter.

