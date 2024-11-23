Sports
Live score, updates from Washington high school football quarterfinals (11/22/2024)
For all the extensive success that both Gonzaga Prep and Kennedy Catholic have had in the WIAA football playoffs, Friday night they will do something they have never done before in the postseason.
Play each other.
And for the first time, Gonzaga Prep's triple option will have to deal with Kennedy Catholic's Wing-T (and the Air Raid look, too).
The two undefeated state champions will meet in a WIAA Class 4A quarterfinal at Highline District Stadium in Burien at 6 p.m. Pacific Time. A live feed is available onNFHS Network(subscription only).
SBLive will be tracking the scores in Washington State through Week 12. Stay with us for the latest scores and game updates, from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest news.
END: GONZAGA PREP 34, KENNEDY CATHOLIC 28
FOURTH QUARTER
There is no scoring.
THIRD QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN, Kennedy Catholic: Keep track of the scoring in heavier rain showers. Indiana Jones rocks the ball in from five yards out. (Gonzaga Prep, 34-28, 0:04)
TOUCHDOWN, Gonzaga Prep: Kincaid scores again on a 4-yard run. (Gonzaga Prep, 34-21, 5:25)
TOUCHDOWN, Kennedy Catholic: Nikko Lecksiwilai 7-yard score after Lancers stole possession and recovered an onside kick to start the half. (Gonzaga Prep, 27-21, 8:36)
SECOND QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN, Gonzaga Prep: Wow. Just before halftime, Jacobe McClelland blocks the Saladino kick and returns it 18 yards for a score. (Gonzaga Prep, 27-14, 0:13)
TOUCHDOWN, Gonzaga Prep: Jonah Keller returns the ensuing kickoff 88 yards. Teams exchanged special teams scores. (Gonzaga Prep, 20-14, 1:16)
TOUCHDOWN, Kennedy Catholic: A Devon Forehand run and much needed. It sneaks in from 1 meter away. Complete the conversion properly. (Kennedy Catholic, 2-13, 1:30 p.m)
TOUCHDOWN, Gonzaga Prep: Noah Holman 1-yard score caps 81-yard drive. (Gonzaga Prep, 13-6, 5:15)
FIRST QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN, Kennedy Catholic: Dante Saladino returns the ensuing kickoff 80 yards. (6-6, 4:29)
TOUCHDOWN, Gonzaga Prep: After a Kennnedy fumble, Bullpups go 48 yards, capped by Sam Kincaid with a 1-yard score. (Gonzaga Prep 6-0, 4:41)
—
About Kennedy Catholic
Key players OL/DL Derek Colman-Brusa, OL/DL Lowen Colman-Brusa, QB Devon Forehand, RB/LB Indiana Jones, DB Landen Kaha.
About Gonzaga preparation
Key players WR/DB Isaiah Docken, RB Jonah Keller, QB Sam Kincaid, RB Noah Holman, DL Mario Rivera
*WEEK 12 WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PRIMER
—
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone and follow your favorite teams and top matches, download the SBLive Sports app:Download iPhone app|Download Android app
—
