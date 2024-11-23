Sports
Julian Lewis stars in easy win for Carrollton over Valdosta: recap of live updates
If you like dynamic quarterbacks, Carrollton vs. Valdosta in the Georgia high school playoffs on Friday night the game for you.
Carrollton features five-star QB Julian Lewis, who made headlines this week when he moved from the USC Trojans to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.
Valdosta responds with QB Todd Robinson, an athlete committed to the Georgia Bulldogs as a running back or defensive back.
Valdosta and Carrollton have combined to win 32 state championships since 1940.
GEORGIA HS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD | GEORGIA HS FOOTBALL SUPPORTS
Stay up to date with the Carrollton vs. match. Valdosta with our live updates below. Kickoff is scheduled for Friday, November 22 at 7:30 PM ET at Carrollton High School.
That's also possible watch this match live on the NFHS Network.
1ST QUARTER
We're on our way! Valdosta starts on its own 20 after a touchback. The Wildcats go backwards and have to punt, and Julian Lewis and Carrollton take over on their own at 44, 10:30 left.
With 8:12 left in the quarter, Valdosta gets the opening first of the game on a pass from Todd Robinson.
Carrollton's first down comes with 5:59 left on a hard count by Lewis that caught the defense offside.
TOUCHDOWN CARROLLTON! AJ McNeil catches a 38-yard dart from Julian Lewis and that's it 7-0 Carollton with 5:12 left.
REVENUE ON DOWNS! Jay Hagan gets a big hit on Valdosta's Eli Lewis for a 10-foot gain on fourth-and-4. Carrollton gets it back with 2:32 left at its own 33, leading 7-0.
TOUCHDOWN CARROLLTON! What a smack from Kimauri Farmer, who unseats a defender on a 13-yard touchdown run in the waning seconds of the quarter. Are 15-0 Carollton after the two-point conversion, a good trick play is made.
END 1ST QUARTER: Carrollton 15, Valdosta 0
2ND QUARTER
Valdosta starts the quarter on its own 30-yard line.
FUMBLE! Kadan Spratling bounces back after some confusion over a Todd Robinson transfer. Carrollton ball again on its own 30 with a 15-0 lead and about 10 minutes to go.
TOUCHDOWN CARROLLTON! That didn't last long. Julian Lewis drops a dime from 62 yards into the hands of a wide open AJ McNeil and it's 22-0 Carollton with just under 10 minutes to go.
Absolutely ridiculous one-handed catch by Valdosta's Eli Lewis around 8:30 that could end up on SportsCenter.
TOUCHDOWN VALDOSTA! Great throw from Todd Robinson and another great catch from Eli Lewis on fourth-and-10 for a 19-yard TD and the Wildcats are on the board. 22-7 with 6:44 left.
The momentum returns to Carrollton after a huge kick return from Kai Callen. Carrollton ball on the Valdosta 28, 6:40 left.
TOUCHDOWN CARROLLTON! Kimauri Farmer gets his second rushing TD, this time from 8 yards out after Valdosta jumped offside on fourth-and-2. 29-7 with 4:30 to go.
TOUCHDOWN CARROLLTON! Julian Lewis catches his third TD pass of the half, an 8-yard strike-off play to Zion Cooley with 51 seconds left. 36-7 Carollton.
HALFTIME: Carrollton 36, Valdosta 7
3RD QUARTER
Carrollton starts on its own after a short kick-off.
TOUCHDOWN CARROLLTON! Deion had to like that throw. A perfect 39-yard pass from Julian Lewis to AJ McNeil makes it 43-7 Trojans with 11:26 to go.
REVENUE ON DOWNS! Todd Robinson's fourth down pass to the end zone falls incomplete and it's Carrollton ball at its own 8 again, leading 43-7 with 7:45 to go.
TOUCHDOWN CARROLLTON! Kimauri Farmer scores again from two yards out and it's 49-7 Carrollton after a poor attempt on the try. Four more minutes.
END OF 3RD QUARTER: Carrollton 49, Valdosta 7
4TH QUARTER
Valdosta is in the Carrollton red zone to start the fourth.
TOUCHDOWN VALDOSTA! Deron Foster fights his way into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown, and that's it 49-13 after the extra point has been blocked.
–Mike Swanson
|
