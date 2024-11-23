IHSAA football semistate scores, highlights, stats, photos, recaps





Twelve teams have punched their ticket to Indianapolis for a Thanksgiving weekend trip Lucas Oil Stadium. Friday IHSAA Footballsemistates provided some drama and ended some long droughts in the state finals. Stay up to date with what's happening in Indiana. 2024 IHSAA Football State Finals:Who's playing, how to watch, get tickets Brownsburg Breakthrough:After almost 40 years, Bulldogs returned to state. CLICK REFRESH FOR UPDATES. 6A: Brownsburg 31, Center Grove 27 (read more) The high-flying Bulldogs (12-1) struck first in each half, building momentum that carried No. 4 Brownsburg to its first state championship appearance since back-to-back titles in 1983 and 1984. Oscar Frye got the visiting Bulldogs going with a touchdown pass to Branden Sharpe, providing a wild offensive showcase for both teams in the first half, then Shakovon Sumpter Bey opened the gap in the third period with a touchdown run of 72 meter that the pipe carried. in double figures. The second half turned into a more defensive match, with each team adding just one score. The Brownsburg defense came up with the decisive factor, picking off a CG pass deep in Brownsburg territory, thwarting the Trojans' last-ditch drive. The loss was the first postseason home loss for the No. 11 Trojans since 2012, ending a 21-game winning streak on the CG turf. The game was the Trojans' fifth against both of Indiana's top-10 teams in MaxPrep's top-10 national teams. Brownsburg 14 10 7 0 31 Center Grove 13 7 7 0 27 B Branden Sharpe 31 pass from Oscar Frye (Will Orlando kick) CG Tristan Baxter 34 pass from Gabe McWilliams (David Cornpropst kick) B Iosua Stephens 6 run (Orlando kick) CG Baxter 65 pass from McWilliams (kick fails) B Brady Lewis 2 run (Orlando kick) CG Nolan Rees 9 run (Cornpropst kick) B Orlando 23 FG B Shakovon Sumpter Bey 72 run (Orlando kick) CG Rees 3 run (Cornpropst kick) RushBrownsburg: Sumpterbey 12-125, Lewis 13-71, Stephens 13-68, Frye 4-17. Center Grove: Rees 11-47, Austin Hennessy 14-39, Brady Dicken 2-10, Drake McClurg 1-6, McWilliams 4-(minus-15). PassBrownsburg: Frye 11-16-0, 127. Center Grove: McWilliams 19-29-2, 300. ReceivedBrownsburg: Sharpe 3-57, Avin Robinson 2-45, Tez Virgil 2-9, Sumpterbey 1-8, Nolan Wilson 1- Stephens 13-68, 5, Lewis 2-3. Center Grove: Baker 3-111, Dicken 5-79, McClurg 6-60, Brevin Holubar 4-55, Hennessy 1-(minus-5). 6A: Westfield 30, Crown Point 7 (read more) It took an extra year to get satisfaction, but the No. 3 Shamrocks (12-1) got the job done as they returned the pain of last year's semistate double-overtime loss to the No. 2 Bulldogs (12-1 ) after a steady effort led by quarterback Carsen Melvin, who ran for one touchdown and passed for another, giving Westfield its seventh straight win. The victory gave the Rocks a chance for another dose of revenge: They will clash next Friday with the only team that will beat them this year, the conference rival Brownsburg Bulldogs. For Crown Point, the loss marked the second straight year the visitors traveled to central Indiana to lose hope of an undefeated season after losing last year's 6A title game to Ben Davis. Crown Point 7 0 0 0 7 Westveld 7 17 0 6 30 W Melvin 4 run (Owen Wright kick) CP Score game information not available W Beau Braun 66 pass from Carsen Melvin (Wright kick) W Deacon King 19 run (Wright kick) W Wright 44 FG W Wright 30 FG W Wright 26 FG 5A: Decatur Central 27, Bloomington South 13 The No. 4 Hawks (10-2) roared down the homestretch with 14 points in the fourth quarter to defeat the host Panthers (8-5) for the second straight year in semistate play. Decatur Central, which took a 13-0 lead midway through the second quarter, saw South rally and forge a tie after a field goal in the final period. But the visitors scored in the final three minutes to break the deadlock, then got an interception-return touchdown to ice the team's ninth straight win. Both teams suffered losses to Martinsville and Columbus North this season, but Decatur heated up and steamed into Lucas Oil Stadium for the 5A championship game. Decatur Central 6 7 0 14 27 Bloomington South 0 10 0 3 13 DC Ashton Vogel 30 FG DC Vogel 39 FG DC Kasmir Hicks __ pass from Bo Polston (Vogel kick) BS Score game information unavailable (Bryce Taylor kick) BS Taylor 35 FG BS Taylor 31 FG DC FaRel Carter 95 kickoff return (Vogel kick) DC Carter 35 interception return (Vogel kick) 4A: New Palestine 43, Martinsville 7 (read more) Caden Jacobia ran for three touchdowns and Jacob Davis hit a TD pass to Austin McMahan in the first half to give the No. 1 Dragons (13-0) in full control as New Pal won the No. 3 Artesians post-season run ended to bed. Jacobia had both New Pals scores in the first quarter and Martinsville continued to fall further behind over the last three periods. Martinsville 7 0 0 0 7 New Palestine 13 9 7 14 43 NP Caden Jacobia 6 run (Jake Wells kick) NP Jacobia 15 run (kick failed) M Mason Dodson 60 pass from AJ Reynolds (Charlie Rawlins kick) NP Austin McMahan 38 pass from Jacob Davis (run failed) NP Wells 21 FG NP Josh Ranes 50 run (Wells kick) NP Jacobia 8 run (Wells kick) NP TJ Hammons 1 run (Wells kick) IHSAA football semistate scores 6A Westfield 30, Crown Point 7, 4Q Brownsburg 31, Center Grove 27 5A Warsaw 31, Merrillville 14 Decatur Central 27, Bloomington South 13 4A East Noble 18, Mishawaka 13 New Palestine 43, Martinsville 7 3A FW Bisschop Luers 28, Garrett 14 Heritage Hills 42, Batesville 0 2A Adams Central 20, Andrean 13 Linton-Stockton 40, Lutheran 28 A North Judson 46, South Adams 0 Providence 35, South Putnam 30 NEXT WEEK'S IHSAA FOOTBALL STATE FINALS SCHEDULE Friday November 29 Class 2A: Adams Central vs. Linton-Stockton, 11 a.m Class 4A: New Palestine vs. East Noble, 3 p.m Class 6A: Brownsburg vs. Westfield, 7 p.m Saturday November 30 Class A: Providence vs. North Judson, 11am Class 3A: FW Bishop Luers, vs. Heritage Hills, 3 p.m Class 5A: Decatur Central vs. Warsaw, 7 p.m

