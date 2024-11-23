Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar is targeting the Bharat Army over words written on the national flag

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has targeted one of the country's most popular supporter groups over his use of the Indian flag.

Gavaskar, a former Indian captain, was commentating for ABC Sport on day two of the first Test against Australia in Perth and took umbrage at the flags at the Perth Stadium, owned by the Bharat Army, India's famous supporters group, which travels around the world following the example of the Indian Armed Forces. cricket team.

The Bharat Army had multiple flags in the ground with the words “Bharat” and “Army” written across the saffron and green parts of the flag.

According to section two of the Prevention of Insults to National Honor Act, 1971, “there shall be no letters on the national flag” of India.

The same section also states: “The national flag shall not be used as part of any costume, uniform or accessory of any kind worn below the waist of any person, nor shall it be embroidered or printed on cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins, underwear or any clothing material.

Gavaskar pleaded with the Bharat Army to change its flag out of respect for the rules.

“I know it is not accepted in India,” he said.

'I don't think this one [fans] are really Indians. I'm not sure how many of them have Indian passports, so they probably don't understand the value, relevance and importance of the Indian flag.

“All Indians, including myself, are very grateful for the support they extend to the Indian cricket team wherever the Indian cricket team plays. We are very grateful for that, but I would like to ask them not to allow the group activities to continue. name on the flag of India.

“Design a new flag yourself. If you design a new flag yourself, I will wear it with great pleasure.”

Sunil Gavaskar (right) encouraged the Bharat Army to create its own new flag. (Getty Images: Paul Kane)

Gavaskar was on air with British commentator Alison Mitchell at the time of his comments, with Mitchell explaining that the flags were similar to those used by English sports fans at various events around the world.

“It's quite a big deal in England,” she said.

“You'll have the St George's Cross flag, which is the red and white flag of England, and then you'll engrave on it the name of the town you're from, or the cricket club you represent. In some cases even the football team you support is [written] on the flag itself.”

Mitchell was given information during the final play session explaining why the Bharat Army flags were not considered against Indian laws.

“Their flags are specially made and therefore they are not an insult to the national flag and therefore do not break any law,” she said in a commentary for ABC Sport.

“If the BCCI had any problem with it, you can be sure those flags would not exist.”

The Bharat Army is a supporters group founded in 1999 by Rakesh Patel, a fan from Manchester, and is the Indian equivalent of the famous English Barmy Army.

The group started with just four members and now has more than 160,000 registered members around the world.

Patel started the Bharat Army in Britain during the 1999 World Cup. He previously called the group “the 12th man of the Indian team”.

The Bharat Army has close ties with the Indian cricket team, with numerous cricketers having acknowledged the group's support over the past two decades.