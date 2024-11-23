Sports
Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar is targeting the Bharat Army over words written on the national flag
Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has targeted one of the country's most popular supporter groups over his use of the Indian flag.
Gavaskar, a former Indian captain, was commentating for ABC Sport on day two of the first Test against Australia in Perth and took umbrage at the flags at the Perth Stadium, owned by the Bharat Army, India's famous supporters group, which travels around the world following the example of the Indian Armed Forces. cricket team.
The Bharat Army had multiple flags in the ground with the words “Bharat” and “Army” written across the saffron and green parts of the flag.
According to section two of the Prevention of Insults to National Honor Act, 1971, “there shall be no letters on the national flag” of India.
The same section also states: “The national flag shall not be used as part of any costume, uniform or accessory of any kind worn below the waist of any person, nor shall it be embroidered or printed on cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins, underwear or any clothing material.
Gavaskar pleaded with the Bharat Army to change its flag out of respect for the rules.
“I know it is not accepted in India,” he said.
'I don't think this one [fans] are really Indians. I'm not sure how many of them have Indian passports, so they probably don't understand the value, relevance and importance of the Indian flag.
“All Indians, including myself, are very grateful for the support they extend to the Indian cricket team wherever the Indian cricket team plays. We are very grateful for that, but I would like to ask them not to allow the group activities to continue. name on the flag of India.
“Design a new flag yourself. If you design a new flag yourself, I will wear it with great pleasure.”
Gavaskar was on air with British commentator Alison Mitchell at the time of his comments, with Mitchell explaining that the flags were similar to those used by English sports fans at various events around the world.
“It's quite a big deal in England,” she said.
“You'll have the St George's Cross flag, which is the red and white flag of England, and then you'll engrave on it the name of the town you're from, or the cricket club you represent. In some cases even the football team you support is [written] on the flag itself.”
Mitchell was given information during the final play session explaining why the Bharat Army flags were not considered against Indian laws.
“Their flags are specially made and therefore they are not an insult to the national flag and therefore do not break any law,” she said in a commentary for ABC Sport.
“If the BCCI had any problem with it, you can be sure those flags would not exist.”
The Bharat Army is a supporters group founded in 1999 by Rakesh Patel, a fan from Manchester, and is the Indian equivalent of the famous English Barmy Army.
The group started with just four members and now has more than 160,000 registered members around the world.
Patel started the Bharat Army in Britain during the 1999 World Cup. He previously called the group “the 12th man of the Indian team”.
The Bharat Army has close ties with the Indian cricket team, with numerous cricketers having acknowledged the group's support over the past two decades.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-11-23/cricket-sunil-gavaskar-bharat-army-flag-criticism/104639604
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ohio State vs. Prediction Indiana, choice, distribution, football match odds, where to watch, TV channel, live stream
- Q&A: Meet the St. Thomas man who shines a light on his fight against stomach cancer
- Frankly, Hasto Kristiyanto reveals Jokowi's scenario to stay in power
- Exclusive: US FDA finds widely used asthma drug impacts brain
- Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar is targeting the Bharat Army over words written on the national flag
- A retired major general has reacted to Russia's use of a new weapon in Ukraine
- Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi faces case over 'Medina' remarks ahead of PTI protest in Islamabad
- During 3-country tour, PM Modi held 31 meetings with world leaders | News from India
- IHSAA football semistate scores, highlights, stats, photos, recaps
- Britain has offered to comply with the ICC warrant and arrest Netanyahu.
- Tourists warned that sixth traveler dies of methanol poisoning in Laos | BBC News
- Turkish CHP seeks intelligence to prevent terrorist infiltration of party, draws criticism