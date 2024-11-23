Ohio State vs. Prediction Indiana, choice, distribution, football match odds, where to watch, TV channel, live stream

I don't care what they tell you. No one in the world except maybe Indiana coach Curt Cignetti looked at the schedule before the season started and said, “This is going to be one of the biggest games in the Big Ten this year.” But that's what it is. No. No. 2 Ohio State hosts No. 5 Indiana in a Big Ten elimination game.

The winner is one win away from clinching a spot in Indianapolis, Indiana to face the Ducks. The loser needs much more help and is dependent on the loser's help College football The selection committee for the play-offs still thinks it's nice enough to be invited to the dance party.

The situation isn't new for Ohio State, as the Buckeyes always expect to compete for Big Ten and national titles, but Indiana? This is very unusual for the Hoosiers as they usually have their eyes on basketball season before mid-November. It's a monumental matchup that will answer a lot of questions for both programs.

Ohio State vs. Indiana: Need to know

It's the nation's No. 1 scoring defense against the No. 2 scoring offense:Ohio State has allowed just 10.3 points per game this season, which is the best mark in the country. Indiana scores 43.9 points per game, trailing only Miami's 45.0 points per game. What's crazier is that Ohio State is only allowing 7.3 points per game at home. While you might think Indiana's offense isn't that good away from home, the numbers disagree. Indiana's average of 43.9 points per game only drops to 43.3 on the road, so it's a team whose offense travels.

This is Ohio State's third game against a top-5 team this year:It's the most times this has happened in a single season for the Buckeyes, who have had mixed results in the first two games. The first game was Ohio State's 32-31 loss to No. 3 Oregon. The second was the Buckeyes' 20-13 win over No. 3 Penn State. This will serve as a rubber match of sorts.

Indiana has the best PPG margin in the country:We've said that Indiana scores more than almost everyone, but they're not a one-dimensional team. The defense has been just as impressive, which is why the Hoosiers have a points margin per game of +30.1 this year. Ohio State isn't far behind, ranking third with +27.5 points per game. These are two teams that win a lot and don't play a lot of close games.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Indiana live

Date: Saturday November 23 |Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: Ohio Stadium – Columbus, Ohio

TV: Fox|Live stream: fubo(Try for free)

Ohio State vs. Indiana Prediction, Picks

I have concerns on both sides here. Ohio State was hit hard on the offensive line, losing starting Seth McLaughlin to a torn Achilles tendon in practice this week. One wonders how well an offensive line MASH unit will perform against the Hoosiers. At the same time, Indiana's worst offensive performance of the season came in their final game against Michigan, which was also the best defense they've faced all year. This Ohio State defense is better than Michigan's, so you may also wonder how successful the Hoosiers offense will be. Put the two together and the bottom feels like the best game on sports betting apps.Choice: under 51.5

