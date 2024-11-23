Sports
Ohio State vs. Prediction Indiana, choice, distribution, football match odds, where to watch, TV channel, live stream
I don't care what they tell you. No one in the world except maybe Indiana coach Curt Cignetti looked at the schedule before the season started and said, “This is going to be one of the biggest games in the Big Ten this year.” But that's what it is. No. No. 2 Ohio State hosts No. 5 Indiana in a Big Ten elimination game.
The winner is one win away from clinching a spot in Indianapolis, Indiana to face the Ducks. The loser needs much more help and is dependent on the loser's help College football The selection committee for the play-offs still thinks it's nice enough to be invited to the dance party.
The situation isn't new for Ohio State, as the Buckeyes always expect to compete for Big Ten and national titles, but Indiana? This is very unusual for the Hoosiers as they usually have their eyes on basketball season before mid-November. It's a monumental matchup that will answer a lot of questions for both programs.
Ohio State vs. Indiana: Need to know
It's the nation's No. 1 scoring defense against the No. 2 scoring offense:Ohio State has allowed just 10.3 points per game this season, which is the best mark in the country. Indiana scores 43.9 points per game, trailing only Miami's 45.0 points per game. What's crazier is that Ohio State is only allowing 7.3 points per game at home. While you might think Indiana's offense isn't that good away from home, the numbers disagree. Indiana's average of 43.9 points per game only drops to 43.3 on the road, so it's a team whose offense travels.
This is Ohio State's third game against a top-5 team this year:It's the most times this has happened in a single season for the Buckeyes, who have had mixed results in the first two games. The first game was Ohio State's 32-31 loss to No. 3 Oregon. The second was the Buckeyes' 20-13 win over No. 3 Penn State. This will serve as a rubber match of sorts.
Indiana has the best PPG margin in the country:We've said that Indiana scores more than almost everyone, but they're not a one-dimensional team. The defense has been just as impressive, which is why the Hoosiers have a points margin per game of +30.1 this year. Ohio State isn't far behind, ranking third with +27.5 points per game. These are two teams that win a lot and don't play a lot of close games.
How to watch Ohio State vs. Indiana live
Date: Saturday November 23 |Time: 12:00 PM ET
Location: Ohio Stadium – Columbus, Ohio
TV: Fox|Live stream: fubo(Try for free)
Ohio State vs. Indiana Prediction, Picks
I have concerns on both sides here. Ohio State was hit hard on the offensive line, losing starting Seth McLaughlin to a torn Achilles tendon in practice this week. One wonders how well an offensive line MASH unit will perform against the Hoosiers. At the same time, Indiana's worst offensive performance of the season came in their final game against Michigan, which was also the best defense they've faced all year. This Ohio State defense is better than Michigan's, so you may also wonder how successful the Hoosiers offense will be. Put the two together and the bottom feels like the best game on sports betting apps.Choice: under 51.5
Odds via Fanatics. Check out Fanatics Sportsbook for all the Week 10 action and use Fanatics promotion to get in on the game.
SportsLine's proven computer model calls for five outright upsets in Week 13college football.Visit SportsLine now to see them allplus staggered choices for each game from the model that simulates each game 10,000 times.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/ohio-state-vs-indiana-prediction-pick-spread-football-game-odds-where-to-watch-tv-channel-live-stream/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Russia has launched new ballistic missiles into Ukraine
- US official disputes Ukraine's claim Russia launched intercontinental ballistic missile | BBC News
- Donald Trump may seek dismissal of hush money case as sentencing postponed | US News
- PTI is adamant about holding protest on November 24 despite IHC order; article 144 applied in Punjab – Pakistan
- PM Modi meets 31 world leaders, heads of organizations during his three-country foreign visit
- Examining the 'worst' telecommunications cyberattack in US history
- UST shoots for 'double crown' against Adamson boys, DLSZ girls
- Kldarolu's policy in the ban controversy: Hrsza hrsz dediim iin buradayym
- Whether it's Gerry Adams, Martin McGuinness or Ian Paisley, it hasn't been easy to translate bedroom politics to the big screen.
- Pam Bondi; Matt Gaetz; Donald Trump; Russian missileExBulletin
- 'Multi-hazard weather event' causes travel disruptions
- National tennis tournament returns to Longboat for 21st year