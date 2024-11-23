Notre Dame vs. Army Prediction: Can the Irish Keep College Football Playoff Hopes on Track?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. The ad only works if the Irish win.

As Notre Dame prepares to kick off the twelfth Shamrock Series, the regular-season off-field games that are as much a billboard for the university as the football program itself, Marcus Freeman understands the pressure. No. 6 Notre Dame (9-1) will face No. 19 Army (9-0) at Yankee Stadium (7 p.m., NBC) after winning all 11 previous Shamrock Series games, including the past three against ranked competition. The Irish are two-touchdown favorites. And they are just two wins away from making the first 12-team College Football Playoff, likely to be held at Notre Dame Stadium next month.

The AthleticsThe projections give the Irish an 83 percent chance of making the field and a 54 percent chance of hosting a game. Notre Dame sent CFP ticket information to season ticket holders earlier this week.

So yeah, it all feels like the Irish are getting closer to the postseason horizon. What Notre Dame sees when it gets there will be because of what happens Saturday night at one of the most famous venues in sports, followed by next weekend at another iconic address.

Here are three keys for Notre Dame vs. Army, plus a prediction.

Find the hot hands

Notre Dame's passing game has been a work in progress all season, but in recent weeks there have been flickers of continued success as Riley Leonard looks to mature into Mike Denbrock's playbook. For example, all six of Notre Dame's top receivers caught passes against Virginia, a first since Texas A&M. That's on top of two tight ends and two running backs.

Any idea of ​​the Irish having a true go-to receiver has felt like wishful thinking since training camp, but Notre Dame now appears to have an offense that can produce any target depending on the coverage. And depending on the quarterback who sees the opportunity.

I think it's (Leonard) who knows where all the pieces are, right? Denbrock said. And if he does get into trouble, where can I go? Or if I have to move in the pocket, where is everyone? You know what I mean?

I think it's evolved as the season has gone on where he's gotten a better feel for where all the pieces are. And he knows, and I believe he has a lot of confidence in all the guys that are doing the work, that if I give them a chance, they will make a play. And guys did that.

After Beaux Collins looked like a potential WR1 at Texas A&M, everyone has flashed at one point or another since then. Last week it was Jayden Harrison, the third of three transfers at wide receiver and an asset who felt more like a special teams threat than a true wideout when he signed. Instead, Harrison posted three catches for 41 yards and a touchdown against Virginia, not including his long touchdown that was called back by penalty.

Every game we have so many guys that can play so many different positions on the receiving end that I look out and think, okay, he's playing that one on the field, oh now he's on the boundary, no worries. Leonard said. Half the time I don't even have to look outside, I know these guys can make plays no matter what.



Army QB Bryson Daily ranks 14th in the FBS in rushing yards. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Army's quarterback is unlike anything Notre Dame has faced this season, including Navy's Blake Horvath last month. Both execute the option, but that doesn't mean they execute it the same way. In Army's 14-3 win over North Texas two weeks ago, Daily ran 36 times for 153 yards and both touchdowns. It was a spike in job share for Daily, though he is still averaging nearly 23 rushing attempts per game.

That means Notre Dame should have 20 chances to hit the 6-foot-4, 221-pound quarterback. The Irish know they have to take advantage.

We've got to wrap him up, defensive coordinator Al Golden said. We have to find ways to get him on the ground. We need multiple hats there. It all starts at the front. We must aim the ball where our extra hat is and not allow them to gain an advantage at the point of attack.

With Navy's performance already booked, Notre Dame should gain some benefit from already holding off an option team. However, the Irish do not want to exaggerate the size of that lead. Daily will throw it almost as often as Horvath. And it seems more likely that the military will stick to its plan if it falls behind early.

The first thing we warned the staff and players about on Sunday was that we thought there would be a sequel. That's not true. This is a clear break, Golden said. This is a different DNA: how they form, how they are structured, where they want to attack the ball. So it's different. There is definitely a crossover. I'm not saying that. But I say that overall the MO is different from the Navy.

Army leads the nation in rushing yards per game with 334.9, more than 70 yards per game ahead of second-place UCF.

Defensive tackle Howard Cross III remains questionable after suffering an ankle sprain against Florida State two weeks ago.

GO DEEPER Leger and his 'fanatical' coach strive for perfection. But is that enough?

Keep winning the middle eight

Notre Dame has carved out an identity this season in the last four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half, situational football called the middle eight and popularized by Bill Belichick. The theory goes that a coach can manipulate the clock at the end of the second quarter to create (or limit) extra possession, then get his hands on the ball to start the second half and put daylight between himself and an opponent .

During Notre Dame's eight-game win streak, the Irish are winning the middle eight 97-0. That's after playing Texas A&M and Northern Illinois to a 0-0 tie during the final four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second.

Freeman doesn't see this success as random.

“I think we emphasize two-minute offense and defense every week,” Freeman said. We deal well with different situations. Every week it could be the end of the half, the end of a game situation, but every week our guys know we're going to get a good-on-good period that we have to execute.

Freeman created the end-of-half scenarios almost accidentally in practice, working with athletic trainer Rob Hunt to advise on load management in practice. That led to Freeman giving the team a half-time break in practice. It then led to simulating the end of the half before the break, followed by the start of the third quarter afterward.

I've continued with that all year because I think it's a great way to simulate a game, Freeman said. Hey, take a break. It could simulate the end of a series or the end of a half, blow that horn, reload, refocus and release.

Army has won the middle eight 48-10 in nine games.

Prediction

When Army fell behind on a field goal during the first quarter at North Texas, it was the first time the Black Knights had trailed all season. That deficit lasted less than six minutes. That's how dominant Army has been all season. It's also a nod to the schedule the Black Knights have played, including four fired coaches and an FCS team.

Notre Dame is a huge step forward. And the military knows it, which could be to the Black Knights' advantage. Notre Dame flexes its muscles but never gets into Army's head (see: Navy's six turnovers), which is enough to pull away in the fourth quarter.

Notre Dame 28, Army 13

