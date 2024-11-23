National tennis tournament returns to Longboat for 21st year





Six years ago, tennis enthusiast Ron Watts was watching the United States Tennis Association (USTA) tournaments when a particular tournament caught his attention. As he read the description of the Masters Clay Courts National Tennis Tournament on Longboat Key, he thought to himself, “Who wouldn't want to play tennis on a sunny barrier island in Florida during the cold winter months?” Every year, 300 male tennis players from across the country, like Watts, come to Longboat Key the week after Thanksgiving to celebrate their love of the sport while exploring the beauty of the Key. Now Watts is a full-time resident of the island and this year marks his 21st year as tournament director. The USTA-sanctioned tournament is sponsored by the Friends of Tennis at the Longboat Key Tennis Center and will be held from December 2 to December 8. The finals are scheduled for Friday, December 7 and Saturday, December 8. The singles and doubles matches start daily at 8 a.m. with players in the age categories from 50 to 90 years old. Last year the players ranged from 55 to 85, but this year the event was expanded for the first time. Thirty-one courts will be open for competition at the Tennis Center, Tennis Gardens at Longboat Key Club and Cedar Tennis Resort and Club. Due to hurricane damage, there are fewer courses than in years past, but Watts said that doesn't stop them from hosting approximately 345 registered players. Spectators watched an intense singles match. Photo by Carter Weinhofer As the city recovers from the hurricanes, Watts said viewers are encouraged to be spectators at the tournament to promote some normalcy around Longboat. “We had to think carefully about whether we should hold the tournament this year,” Watts said. “Ultimately the group agreed that this would be a nice sign that we are getting back to normal. All the tennis facilities needed to be repaired to be playable, so we appreciate everyone's efforts this year to make this happen. I think that is so.” one of the reasons we had such a good registration this year.”

