Sports
Notre Dame vs. Army prediction, choice, distribution, football match odds, where to watch, TV channel, live stream
No. 6 Notre Dame and No. 19 Army will reignite their rivalry on Saturday night as they clash at Yankee Stadium in New York. This will be the first meeting between the two programs since 2016, and only the fourth since the turn of the century.
It will be the first time that both will take a place in the College football Playoff rankings and the first to both rank in the AP Top 25 poll and compete in a matchup since 1958. That's good news for Army: the Black Knights left South Bend, Indiana with a 14-2 win on October 11 1958.
That was Army's last win of the series. Notre Dame has posted 15 straight wins in the intervening years – the longest winning streak in the rivalry's history. The Irish have a 39-8-4 lead in the all-time series.
As the rankings suggest, there are plenty of stakes in this game. Notre Dame will likely have to finish the year undefeated if it wants to feel good about its College Football Playoff standings, as the Irish don't have a conference championship to play for in the postseason. Army, on the other hand, has already secured its spot in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game, but the Black Knights can establish themselves as a serious threat for more with a win against Notre Dame.
Notre Dame vs. Army: Gotta know
Notre Dame is in tears: Remember when Notre Dame lost to Northern Illinois? The Fighting Irish have done everything they can to put that low point in the rearview mirror. Since then, they have recorded eight straight wins, most of which have come in dominant fashion. In fact, during the current series, Notre Dame has outscored its opponents by 32.3 points per game, which is the best points per game differential over an eight-game span since 1977, when Joe Montana was quarterback for the Irish. Their only real test came on September 28, when they earned a 31-24 victory against Louisville. Every win since then has come on at least two possessions, and Notre Dame has held seven of its last eight opponents to under 20 points.
Army on the Edge of History: Army is in the middle of a special season. The Black Knights have steadily climbed the rankings and now have a chance to start 10-0 for the first time in program history. It won't be easy, that's for sure. Army has lost 28 straight games against top-10 opponents, with its last win coming in 1963 against Penn State. This is also a real “prove it” opportunity for Army, which can cement itself as a legitimate College Football Playoff contender with the win. The Black Knights don't have the best resume, even though they are undefeated. All of their opponents to date boast a combined record of 27-53. Army has just one win against an opponent with a record above .500, and it put up a season-high 28 points in that game.
Points can earn a premium:Army currently ranks fourth in the American Athletic Conference with 35.2 points per game. Notre Dame's 38 points per game is good for 11th in the country. Given that, you might expect a high-scoring affair in New York. That is, until you consider Army and Notre Dame Field as two of the best defenses in the FBS. The Black Knights are currently ranked second nationally – just 0.03 points behind Ohio State for first place – while giving up 10.33 points per game. Notre Dame is not far behind in third place with its 11.4 points allowed per game. Both teams also rank in the top 10 nationally in total defense.
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Army live
Date: Saturday November 23|Time: 7:00 PM ET
Location: Yankee Stadium – Bronx, New York
TV: NBC|Live stream: fubo(Try for free)
Notre Dame vs. Army Prediction, Picks
Army has had a great year so far and the Black Knights are a good team. But we've already seen a similar game play out this year when Notre Dame defeated Navy 51-14. Now the Army looks like a more complete team than the Navy ever did. However, the same issues should arise for the Black Knights. Simply put, Notre Dame has a significant size advantage in the trenches. The Irish also have the athletes to cover the edges and erase much of what Army's triple option is trying to accomplish to make up for the size differences. As long as Notre Dame can stick to its assignments and not get caught up in any moves, this should be a comfortable win.Pick: Notre Dame -14.5 (-110)
All sports betting via DraftKings Sportsbook. Check out the latest DraftKings promo code to get in on the game.
SportsLine's proven computer model calls for five outright upsets in Week 13college football.Visit SportsLine now to see them allplus staggered choices for each game from the model that simulates each game 10,000 times.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/notre-dame-vs-army-prediction-pick-spread-football-game-odds-where-to-watch-tv-channel-live-stream/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Climate change linked to global dengue riseExBulletin
- Top US official says Sino-Russian partnership is growing and threatens Washington's interests
- Virginias Collard and Chervinsky advance to the semifinals of the 2024 NCAA Womens Tennis Individual Doubles Championship
- The leak reveals that a huge earthquake in Wall Street prices could hit Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in 2025
- Trump chooses Scott Bessent as Treasury secretary
- British business activity falls for first time in a year as confidence in Labor falls
- TSSAA football playoff scores 2024: Tennessee football quarterfinals
- COP29 $250 billion climate finance offer criticized as 'very disappointing' by poorest countries | BBC News
- PTI confirms plans to carry out November 24 march for Imran Khan's release
- 'Development and good governance win' PM Modi on NDA's landslide victory in Maharashtra
- First, check out the 'Mulan'-inspired Jade Cricket Cafe on the Disney Treasure
- Erin Burnett has reacted to Trump tapping another TV personality to join his administration