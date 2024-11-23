Notre Dame vs. Army prediction, choice, distribution, football match odds, where to watch, TV channel, live stream

No. 6 Notre Dame and No. 19 Army will reignite their rivalry on Saturday night as they clash at Yankee Stadium in New York. This will be the first meeting between the two programs since 2016, and only the fourth since the turn of the century.

It will be the first time that both will take a place in the College football Playoff rankings and the first to both rank in the AP Top 25 poll and compete in a matchup since 1958. That's good news for Army: the Black Knights left South Bend, Indiana with a 14-2 win on October 11 1958.

That was Army's last win of the series. Notre Dame has posted 15 straight wins in the intervening years – the longest winning streak in the rivalry's history. The Irish have a 39-8-4 lead in the all-time series.

As the rankings suggest, there are plenty of stakes in this game. Notre Dame will likely have to finish the year undefeated if it wants to feel good about its College Football Playoff standings, as the Irish don't have a conference championship to play for in the postseason. Army, on the other hand, has already secured its spot in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game, but the Black Knights can establish themselves as a serious threat for more with a win against Notre Dame.

Notre Dame vs. Army: Gotta know

Notre Dame is in tears: Remember when Notre Dame lost to Northern Illinois? The Fighting Irish have done everything they can to put that low point in the rearview mirror. Since then, they have recorded eight straight wins, most of which have come in dominant fashion. In fact, during the current series, Notre Dame has outscored its opponents by 32.3 points per game, which is the best points per game differential over an eight-game span since 1977, when Joe Montana was quarterback for the Irish. Their only real test came on September 28, when they earned a 31-24 victory against Louisville. Every win since then has come on at least two possessions, and Notre Dame has held seven of its last eight opponents to under 20 points.

Army on the Edge of History: Army is in the middle of a special season. The Black Knights have steadily climbed the rankings and now have a chance to start 10-0 for the first time in program history. It won't be easy, that's for sure. Army has lost 28 straight games against top-10 opponents, with its last win coming in 1963 against Penn State. This is also a real “prove it” opportunity for Army, which can cement itself as a legitimate College Football Playoff contender with the win. The Black Knights don't have the best resume, even though they are undefeated. All of their opponents to date boast a combined record of 27-53. Army has just one win against an opponent with a record above .500, and it put up a season-high 28 points in that game.

Points can earn a premium:Army currently ranks fourth in the American Athletic Conference with 35.2 points per game. Notre Dame's 38 points per game is good for 11th in the country. Given that, you might expect a high-scoring affair in New York. That is, until you consider Army and Notre Dame Field as two of the best defenses in the FBS. The Black Knights are currently ranked second nationally – just 0.03 points behind Ohio State for first place – while giving up 10.33 points per game. Notre Dame is not far behind in third place with its 11.4 points allowed per game. Both teams also rank in the top 10 nationally in total defense.

How to watch Notre Dame vs. Army live

Date: Saturday November 23|Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Yankee Stadium – Bronx, New York

TV: NBC|Live stream: fubo(Try for free)

Notre Dame vs. Army Prediction, Picks

Army has had a great year so far and the Black Knights are a good team. But we've already seen a similar game play out this year when Notre Dame defeated Navy 51-14. Now the Army looks like a more complete team than the Navy ever did. However, the same issues should arise for the Black Knights. Simply put, Notre Dame has a significant size advantage in the trenches. The Irish also have the athletes to cover the edges and erase much of what Army's triple option is trying to accomplish to make up for the size differences. As long as Notre Dame can stick to its assignments and not get caught up in any moves, this should be a comfortable win.Pick: Notre Dame -14.5 (-110)

