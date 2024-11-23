Sports
How Perth wheelchair tennis player Wayne Arnott blazes a trail against able-bodied opponents
Wayne Arnott has always loved tennis, but over the past decade he has had to learn a completely different way of playing.
A blood clot in his left leg led to an amputation twelve years ago.
That was the start of his wheelchair tennis career.
He was encouraged to practice the adapted sport because he already knew the strokes.
But he had to lose his double-handed backhand and change the way he grips his racket.
And it was a big adjustment to deal with the oncoming ball bouncing at different heights.
Ten years later, another clot claimed his right leg.
He is now a wheelchair tennis champion, having just competed in the national over-35s competition in Melbourne.
But back home in Perth there wasn't enough local wheelchair competition to challenge him.
So now, with support from governing body Tennis West, he is the first wheelchair athlete to compete in the state pennant competition.
Changed rules
In wheelchair tennis, the rules have been adjusted to allow the ball to bounce twice before a player makes a return.
In Mr Arnott's case, it's a hybrid mix: he gets two bounces, but his opponent has to give the ball back after one.
It can be confusing and the rules are not easily adapted for doubles matches, so for now Mr Arnott is limiting himself to playing singles.
“It's about improving the game and making more and more people aware that wheelchair athletes are just as athletes as any tennis player,” he said.
He, like all players worldwide, has a Universal Tennis Ranking (UTR), which helps create equal matches.
And perhaps surprisingly, he can play not only on hard surfaces, but also on clay and grass.
Mr Arnott said he aimed for accuracy rather than power compared to other players, especially when it comes to serving.
“When you're in a wheelchair, a lot of players tend to put more spin on the ball than actual force,” he said.
Club support
Mr Arnott's club, Safety Bay, is delighted to have him on board.
He trains a few times a week and plays in the Division 11 Saturday men's competition, alongside and against able-bodied players.
Club chairman Terry Fraser said Mr Arnott had been well received and was a popular social tennis player.
“We have worked hard to be inclusive over the years, and it is just another feather in our cap to have Wayne playing here,” he said.
“Wayne gets along well with him, he is very friendly with people. I have never heard anyone complain about playing with him, he is a strong player.”
Mr Arnott said his pennant teammates were also supportive.
“Even the people I play against, they're all welcoming. There's no one who comes and says, 'I don't want to play against a wheelchair player,'” he said.
“Because it's a new initiative, more people are trying to embrace it, rather than fight it.”
Tennis West CEO Olivia Birkett said the organization wanted to be the most inclusive sport in Western Australia.
“When we saw that Wayne needed a greater opportunity in a competitive gaming landscape, we saw a very good reason for him to be able to participate in our summer league,” she said.
“Not only has he brought home trophies, but he brings a level of understanding and compassion, I think, for people from all walks of life to be able to come and play tennis.”
Aging infrastructure
But many tennis clubs in WA have infrastructure that is not wheelchair friendly.
Tennis West has drawn up an itinerary for Mr Arnott's team to ensure the clubs he visits during the season have the right facilities.
“It is a challenge with some of the aging infrastructure, it is something that Tennis West is working very closely with the clubs, particularly local authorities, to seek funding to upgrade the facilities,” Ms Birkett said.
Even Mr Arnott's home club is not fully accessible and does not have disabled toilets.
Rockingham Council has pledged $320,000 to refurbish the toilets and make the club kitchen more accessible.
Mr Arnott said it would be great to see all clubs working towards more inclusive facilities.
“That's the path we need to take in the future anyway: make all clubs accessible, so if you want to play tennis you can play with anyone, wherever they are,” he said.
Mr Arnott is reluctant to describe himself as a pioneer and says he wants to encourage everyone to get involved.
“There are a lot of people with disabilities in Washington who don't know you can play tennis,” he said.
“So if we can raise awareness that there are sports that people can play, whether it's tennis, pickleball, paddleball or whatever, then there are sports that people can play.”
