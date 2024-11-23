Alliah Encarnacions wins vs FEU to seal UST's 10th win





The University of Santo Tomas fended off a strong challenge from Far Eastern University 3-2 and extended its winning streak to 10 during the UAAP Season 87 Women's Table Tennis Tournament on Saturday at the Homecourt at Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Paraaque. The Lady Paddlers also moved within two Sunday matches (against the University of the Philippines and University of the East) of an elimination round and an outright finals berth. Alliah Encarnacion denied the Lady Tamaraws the upset, winning 11-5, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6 in the fourth and deciding singles match against Julianah Mosuelo. Julie Anne De Leon and Kathlyn Gabisay had earlier completed the 3-0 sweep of Adamson to secure UST's ninth victory, 13-15, 11-8, 11-7, 11-5, over Nicole Dave and Trisha Ramoneda. FEU remains in second place with an 8-2 record, still within reach of a semifinal incentive, either a two-beat advantage or a bye on the stepladder, despite the loss to UST. Senior Aizel Rom closed out the 3-1 morning victory against UE, 11-7, 11-7, 11-5, over Danica Galang. The Lady Tamaraws hold a two-game lead over the De La Salle University Lady Green Paddlers, who sit at 6-4, after splitting the day's assignments. La Salles Shyrein Redoquero won the decisive fourth singles match against Kathleene Bulaquea of ​​Ateneo de Manila University, 8-11, 11-5, 5-11, 11-5, 12-10, but could not match her heroics against the University of the Philippines Althaea not repeat Salvador later in the afternoon. Salvador, a former De La Salle Zobel standout, pulled off the upset in the deciding singles match to give UP its second win of the season, 13-11, 11-13, 12-10, 11-4. On the men's side, reigning champions UST extended their streak to 40 matches after 3-0 sweeps of Ateneo de Manila University and Adamson University. Abraham Antivo and Prins Garcia secured a 12-10, 8-11, 11-5, 11-5 victory over Victor De Asis and Zherdel Francisco. Cayl Chavez and Al J Sanchez defeated Benedict Rabaya and Jhon Balucos 13-11, 13-11, 11-6. La Salle remains in second place at 7-3 after a two-game sweep on the day, including a 3-2 squeaker against UP. Troy Docto, the Season 85 Boys MVP, defeated John Henry Pacis 11-13, 11-9, 11-6, 11-9 to put the Green Paddlers ahead in the race for the semi-finals. Adamson and Ateneo are both tied for third through fourth place with identical 6-4 records. The final day of eliminations is set for Sunday, starting at 8 a.m

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tiebreakertimes.com.ph/tbt/uaap-collegiate-table-tennis-alliah-encarnacions-clutch-win-vs-feu-seals-usts-10th-win/320972 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

