First, check out the 'Mulan'-inspired Jade Cricket Cafe on the Disney Treasure

Guests looking for a place to get tea or coffee on the new Disney Treasure cruise ship can head to the Jade Cricket Café. The café is located on Deck 5 and overlooks the Grand Hall. It is inspired by Cri-Kee from 'Mulan'. Jade Cricket Café The Jade Cricket Café sign resembles a scroll with hand-painted lettering and an image of Cri-Kee, Mulan's lucky cricket friend. The floor around the cafe is green with gray blossoms, similar to the flowers in 'Mulan'. A strip of marble tiles separates the green floor from the light brown-gray tiles of the actual café. The hexagonal shape of the space is inspired by Chinese pavilions. There is a moon gate at the front of the café. The golden element, inspired by Chinese architecture, has a large opening in the center. Pink blossoms bloom on golden branches around the top of the opening and cloud-like elements are located around the bottom. Inside there is a small table and a few chairs. At the counter there are bar chairs with jade green upholstery. The metal front of the bar is inspired by Mulan's armor. White lanterns hang above it. In the center of the blue wall behind the counter is a circular mirror etched with petals and the quote: “The flower that blooms in adversity is the rarest and most beautiful of all.” There are shelves in niches shaped like the windows of traditional Chinese buildings. The backs of the niches and a decorative wall panel show a plum blossom landscape straight out of 'Mulan'. Cri-Kee is depicted via a jade sculpture on the bar, where he relaxes in a cup of tea. Jade Cricket Café offers tea, coffee, specialty drinks and snacks. Other locations aboard the Disney Treasure include Scat Cat Lounge, Jumbeaux's Sweets and Haunted Mansion Parlor. For the latest news and information about Disney Parks, follow WDW News TodayTweet,FacebookAndInstagram. If you are considering booking a cruise on one of Disney Cruise Line's new ships, please contact our official travel agentBe our guest holidaysand let them handle the entire booking process for you!







Katie Francis











