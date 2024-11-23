Olympic highlights 22-11-2024





The feature film documentary Pierre de Coubertin: an Olympic lifeproduced by IOC member Anant Singh and directed by Ady Walter, won the prestigious award wreath of honor award in the Olympic Spirit category on the 42ndi.e edition of the Sport Movies & TV Milan International FICTS Festival held in Milan (Italy) from November 5 to 9. Singh commented: We are very pleased with the recognition given to our tribute to the founder of the modern Olympic Games in the year of the Paris Olympic Games, which also marks 100 years since the end of the presidency of Pierre de Coubertin of the International Olympic Committee. The creative team, led by Ady Walter, did an excellent job making the film. OTHER OLYMPIC NEWS Diving coach Jane Figueiredo (Zimbabwe/Portugal) and pole vault coach Vitaliy Petrov (Ukraine) have been announced as the winners of this year's IOC Coaches Lifetime Achievement Awards. Both Figueiredo and Petrov are recognized for their long-standing dedication to their respective sports and the athletes they coach. Olympian Figueiredo coached seven Olympic medalists during her career, including British duo Tom Daley and Matty Lee. Petrovs athletes have set 36 world records and won a total of six Olympic medals and 21 World Championships. Read the full news item here. A documentary series following American gymnast Simone Biles on her journey to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, produced in partnership with the IOC and Olympic Channel Services, has won two prestigious Critics Choice Documentary Awards. The four-part series Simone Biles stands upwhich premiered in July ahead of Paris 2024, was honored as the Best Sports Documentary and Best Limited Documentary Series at its 9th edition.e Annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards, presented at a gala event in New York City in November. Full news story here. The electrifying performance of French metal band Gojira and French-Swiss opera singer Marina Viotti at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has been nominated for a prestigious GRAMMY Award. The 2025 ceremony, to be held on February 2 in Los Angeles, California, will be the 67the staging the GRAMMY Awards. Full news story here. INTERNATIONAL FEDERATIONS SUMMER IF International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) The first ever ITTF Esports Table Tennis World Championships are off to an exciting start, with the online qualifying stage being a free, open, online knockout stage that welcomes players of all levels and has now concluded successfully. Two players successfully qualified after an intense month-long competition with 212 participants. Helsingborg (Sweden) will host the finals on November 27 and 28, bringing together these two players, the two top-ranked Elf table tennis players, a Swedish guest representative and three wildcard entrants. These eight elite players will compete for the title of the very first esports table tennis world champions. Read more here. International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Meeting in Porto (Portugal), the 39e The FIVB World Congress has elected Fabio Azevedo as the new President of the FIVB. Azevedo will lead the organization for the next eight years, succeeding Ary S. Graa F, who was given the title of FIVB Honorary President. Hugh McCutcheon, who has been a senior advisor to the FIVB for a number of years, will now take over the role of FIVB Secretary General. More details about the conference here. Following the conference, the first-ever Global Volleyball Summit featured a renowned array of speakers, covering a wide range of topics including communications, good governance, FIVB Volleyball Empowerment, community development, sustainability and event strategy. Complete information here. World Aquatics World Aquatics has launched the application process for national federations to receive funding to support development projects in 2025 through its comprehensive support program. For the first time this year, World Aquatics has held online project management courses ahead of the launch of the application process. A record number of more than 200 national federations are expected to be eligible for World Aquatics Support Program funding by 2025. Full details here. World Athletics Olympians from across the sport of athletics sounded the alarm on climate change in a new video released on November 18 to coincide with the COP29 United Nations Climate Change Conference, currently underway in Baku, Azerbaijan. In Becoming a Champion for a Better World: Athlete Messages for COP29, Olympians Eliza McCartney (New Zealand), Sam Mattis (USA), Ajla Del Ponte (Switzerland), Rhydian Cowley (Australia) and Elena Vallortigara (Italy) share personal experiences with how climate change has affected their performance and training, explain what it means to advocate for a better world and suggest ways sport can contribute to solutions to the climate crisis. Complete information here. World rowing The 2024 World Rowing Congress took place virtually on November 16. The congress was opened by World Rowing President and IOC member Jean-Christophe Rolland and awarded the 2027 World Rowing Championships to Lucerne (Switzerland). The Sierra Leone Rowing Federation was also welcomed as a new member of World Rowing, bringing the total number of affiliated national rowing federations to 160. More details about the outcomes of the conference here. NATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEES Dominican Republic NOC

