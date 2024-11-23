Sports
Australia vs India 2024: Cricket fans praise Allan Border after the legend's courageous performance in the first Test
Cricket fans have taken to social media to praise Allan Border for his courageous actions on the opening day of the first Test, but are also heartbroken at the Australian legend's noticeable decline. The Australian cricket legend is battling Parkinson's disease and has stepped back from his media commitments for the past 12 months.
Border was a regular commentator and analyst on Fox Cricket but, like him, has stepped away from the spotlight fights the debilitating disease. But on Friday he made a courageous return to the public eye, carrying the trophy that bears his name.
He helped Sunil Gavaskar bring out the Border-Gavaskar Trophy before the first ball of the opening test in Perthand was present during the toss. He then posed for photos with captains Pat Cummins and Jasprit Bumrah, before making a cameo in the commentary box with Fox Cricket.
Fans praised Border for his courageous return, but were heartbroken by his noticeable struggles. The former Test captain's movements and voice have both clearly changed as a result of his health problem, making him distinctly different from what many cricket fans remember.
Cricket fans were saddened by the terrible fate of Allan Border
The 69-year-old was first diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2016, but did not publicly announce this until 2023. Many suspected something was wrong when he missed the Australian Cricket Awards in January last year and had to get his wife to step in and award the Allan Border Medal in his absence.
“It's a disease that is affecting many Australians and is getting worse, and we need to do more about it,” he said earlier this year. “There are more than 13,000 people who have developed Parkinson's who are of working age. If I wanted to continue working in the field I was in, which is television, I can't do that because it's obvious that I'm nervous will be and that some of them the symptoms come through – there are 13,000 people in the same mind.
When I was told I was suffering, my first image was of (boxer) Muhammad Ali and the Olympic torch (in 1996), I just thought people were suffering from a tremor. But there are about 100,000 different ways to present it.
poor old ab seems to be having a bit of a hard time with that
Robbie (@robbierocket7) November 22, 2024
Yes, it's good that he feels good enough to work on this series, especially since it bears his name. He dragged them up by the shoelaces. 1989 Ashes and we were absolutely hammered in a series we thought we couldn't lose.
Kevin Adams (@AshesVictory) November 22, 2024
So good to see Allan Border in the commentary box, probably the first time I've listened to him after hearing about his Parkinson's diagnosis. Legend with a great record all over the world, a good leader and a fierce competitor. One of my old heroes
Sriram (@sriramin140) November 22, 2024
Allan Border lifts the lid on a devastating battle
In addition to reducing his work in the media, Border has previously opened up about how the disease has affected his daily life. “As soon as I walked in the doctor just said, 'Look Allan, I can just tell you have Parkinson's disease, I'm sorry to tell you'. Like that you could have knocked me over with a feather, basically,” he revealed this year.
“I knew something was wrong but I didn't think it was that bad. It was just a strange feeling and a strange journey home. My better half Jane was with me and we just thought, 'What does this even mean? ?' '
“I don't run marathons anymore, but apart from that I'm doing pretty well. I'm not so much scared, but I do worry, yes, about that slow deterioration process. I worry about that and I've kind of followed a route that the less I know the better, while my wife has gone the other way as Jane and she knows everything.
I'm often asked: haven't you been walking for a few days or what are you doing with all those beers? And all the things I shouldn't do. But I am kept on the right path by Jane and a good medical team.
Border scored 11,174 runs at Test level and is widely regarded as one of Australia's best cricketers. He averaged 50.56 in his Test career and his run count is only second among Australians behind Ricky Ponting (13,378).
