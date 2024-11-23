Northwestern University





ANN ARBOR, Mich. Northwestern Field Hockey stands on the brink of history as the Wildcats prepare to face UMass in the NCAA Final Four on Friday, Nov. 22 at Phyllis Ocker Field. The match, scheduled for 2:00 PM CT, will air live on ESPN+, with Leah Secondo and Suzanne Bush in conversation. Ready for the Semi ?? pic.twitter.com/OfxYNuGzHi Northwestern Hockey (@NUFHCats) November 21, 2024 For the fourth year in a row, the Wildcats have reached the sport's biggest stage, solidifying their place among the elite programs in NCAA Division I history. Only North Carolina, Maryland and Old Dominion have achieved this level of consistency. With a win, Northwestern would return to the National Championship Game for the fourth straight season, a feat matched only by the same storied programs. On to Ann Arbor???? Thanks for sending @NU_Sports ?? pic.twitter.com/K8lRjwBXGC Northwestern Hockey (@NUFHCats) November 20, 2024 The Wildcats' performance this season has been nothing short of extraordinary. Northwestern opened the year with a program-best record of 19-0 and went through a schedule packed with 13 ranked opponents, including four top-five teams. Head coach Tracey Fuchs the architect of this powerful program, has led the team to remarkable success, including the program's first NCAA title in 2021. Their opponent, UMass, brings its own credentials to the matchup. The Minutewomen enter with a 17-5 record and an Atlantic 10 championship. But when the two teams met earlier this season, Northwestern left no doubt. The Wildcats dominated UMass in a 6-1 victory on September 1, holding the Minutewomen without a shot until late in the second quarter. Maddie Zimmer scored twice, and Ashley Sessa delivered three assists in that impressive performance. Sessa, the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, has been the engine of Northwestern's offense all season. The junior is among the nation's leaders in goals, assists and points per game, and her ability to produce results in critical moments has set the tone for the Wildcats. She scored a crucial goal and assisted on the game-winner in last week's overtime thriller against Virginia, showing the poise that has made her one of the most dangerous players in the country. But Northwestern's success isn't just about the offense. Goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz has been a fortress in the cage, especially in Final Four moments. Over the past three seasons, she has allowed just one goal in three Final Four games. This year, she ranks second in the country in goals-against average, proving she can rise to the occasion when the stakes are highest. The Wildcats' relentless pursuit of excellence has defined their season. They excel in pressure situations, with five come-from-behind wins and an excellent 12-3 record in overtime games since 2022. Whether it's Sessa orchestrating the attack, Zimmer's consistency or Skubisz's game-saving stops , Northwestern has consistently delivered when it matters most. Friday's game is more than a semifinal: It's a chance for Northwestern to cement its legacy as one of the greatest programs in collegiate hockey history. With their eyes set on regaining the national championship, the Wildcats are ready to take the next step in their remarkable journey. Stay informed about updates and follow the action live ESPN+ or StatBroadcast.

