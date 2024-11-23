World No. 1 Wang Chuqin advances to the men's singles final at the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Finals





November 23, 2024 – (Kitakyushu) The 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) final turned out dramatically on Saturday, with world No. 1 Wang Chuqin securing his place in the men's singles final, while an all-China clash was scheduled for the women's singles final with Wang Manyu and Chen Xingtong. In the semi-finals of the men's singles, China's Lin Shidong faced Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto, a match in which Lin had previously struggled. However, the young talent showed remarkable resilience and jumped to a 2-0 lead with scores of 11-6 and 11-3. Harimoto, who trailed early, adjusted his strategy and used more aggressive forehand plays that allowed him to level the match. After both players exchanged victories, the match culminated in a thrilling seventh game. In a nail-biting finish, the score reached an exciting 9-9 draw. Lin had a match point at 10-9, but could not convert. Harimoto took advantage of this opportunity, winning three points in a row to seal the match 12–10, and went on to win 4–3. After the match, Harimoto reflected: This was probably the most intense game I have ever played; I feel like I've used up all my mental and physical energy. Meanwhile, top seed Wang Chuqin comfortably defeated Slovenian Darko Jorgic 4-1, showing his composure even when trailing 5-8 in the fifth game, where he rallied to win six straight points. Looking ahead to the finals, Wang said, I treat every match as if it is my last. For me it's about staying calm, giving it your all and performing at my best. In the women's singles semifinals, second seed Wang Manyu faced Romania's Bernadette Szocs in a thrilling match. Wang initially took a comfortable 3-0 lead, but Szocs fought back and forced a decisive match. However, Wang regained her composure and secured a 4-3 win. She commented: Being able to win in such a dramatic situation is something I can be proud of. In the other semi-final, Chen Xingtong dominated Wang Yidi, winning all four matches 11–9 to set up a final against Wang Manyu. The doubles finals also took place on this day, with the French Lebrun brothers beating Japan's Hiroto Shinozuka and Shunsuke Togami 3-0 in the men's doubles. In the women's doubles, Japan's Sato Hitomi and Hashimoto Honoka triumphed over teammates Satsuki Odo and Sakura Yokoi and also won 3-0. The highly anticipated men's and women's singles finals are scheduled for November 24.



