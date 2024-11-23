Men's tennis sends two to the semifinals of the NCAA singles and doubles





Waco, Texas Texas Men's Tennis sent one singles player and one doubles pair to the semifinals of the 2024-25 NCAA Men's Tennis Singles and Doubles Championships in Waco on Friday. Freshman Timo Legout became the sixth NCAA singles semifinalist in UT history, while Legout and sophomore Lucas Brown gave the Longhorns a doubles semifinalist for the fourth straight year and the 10th time overall. Legout is the first Longhorn to reach the NCAA singles semifinals since Søren Hess-Olesen in 2014 and joins a group that includes David Draper in 1993, Steven Bryan in 1990, Jonny Levine in 1984 and Kevin Curren in 1979. Bryan and Curren went on to win the singles title. This includes Texas doubles semifinalists over the past four years Eliot Spizzirri And Cleeve Harper in both 2023 and 2024, and Harper with Richard Ciamarra in 2022. Harper and Ciamarra won the title, while Spizzirri and Harper were runners-up in 2023 and semifinalists last year. Before that, Hess-Olesen and Lloyd Glasspool won the title in 2015, while five other duos finished second (Chris Camillone and David Holiner, 2013; Chad Clark and Trey Phillips, 1995; Mitch Michulka and Michael Penman, 1990; Charles Beckman and Royce Deppe , 1985; Gary Plock and Kevin Curren, 1978). In advancing to singles play on Friday, Legout defeated No. 55 Spencer Johnson of UCLA 6-3, 6-2. Legout made the only two breaks of the first set, first for a 2-1 lead and then again to win 6-3 on the only deuce point of the set. He also broke Johnson's first service game of the second set as part of a 3-0 run to open it. Just like in the first set, Legout claimed the only two breaks, with the second set ensuring the victory, 6-2. Legout will face No. 2 Michael Zheng of Columbia the following Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. In doubles, Legout and Brown overcame their one-set deficit for the third day in a row as they defeated Ohio State's Bryce Nakashima and William Jansen in a superbreaker, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 1-0 (8) . Despite four deuce points in the first set, it remained on serve until the tiebreak. The Longhorns held on for two points for 2-2, 4-4 and 6-6, while the Buckeyes took a 5-4 lead. The breaker started in exactly the opposite fashion, with the first four points resulting in mini-breaks, starting with Ohio State's opening serve. This left the score at 2-2 until the Buckeyes held a 3-2 lead. That would be the first of six straight stops until Ohio State broke again for a 6-5 lead and served out the next point for the 7-5 win. In the second set, Legout and Brown created the only break of a regular game in the entire match, doing so on a deuce point for a 4-2 lead. The last three games then remained on serve, resulting in a 6-3 win. There was one more two point in the set that Nakashima and Jansen held for 2-2. That led to the superbreaker, which seemed to go the Longhorns' way after they built leads of 4-0 and 7-2 with two more serves in hand at the time. However, the Buckeyes were able to rally with a 5-0 run to tie the score. Despite this, Texas would not surrender the lead and made a key grab to regain the lead, 8-7, on the way to Ohio State's serve. The Buckeyes also held on their first serve, but Brown ripped a returning forehand winner down the sideline to break the second serve, then served the final point for the victory. Legout and Brown will next face 5-8 seeds Pedro Vives and Lui Maxted of TCU not before 1:30 PM CT on Saturday. Tournament Central Live stats Live video (ESPN+ subscription) 2024-25 NCAA Men's Singles and Doubles Tennis Championships Singles quarter-finals November 22 9-16 seed Timo Legout (UT) final #55Spencer Johnson (UCLA), 6-3, 6-2 Doubles Quarter-finals November 22

Timo Legout / Lucas Brown (UT) final Bryce Nakashima/William Jansen (OHST), 6-7 (5), 6-3, 1-0 (8) Singles semi-finals November 23 9-16 seed Timo Legout (UT) vs. second seed #2 Michael Zheng (COL), TBA 11:00 AM CT Doubles semi-finals November 23

Timo Legout / Lucas Brown (UT) vs. 5-8 seed Pedro Vives/Lui Maxted (TCU), TBA 1:30 PM CT Note: The most recent ITA rankings were released in August, ahead of the Fall Games.

