Mississippi State – Official Athletics Website





WACO, Texas Mississippi State's fall men's tennis season ended Friday in the doubles quarterfinals of the NCAA Individual Championships. A day after earning All-America honors at No. 1 for the second straight season Petar Jovanović And Benito Sánchez Martinez fell to TCU's Lui Maxted and Pedro Vives 6-3, 7-5 to complete their fall. Jovanovic and Sanchez Martinez finished the fall portion of the schedule with an impressive 11-3 record, including four wins over ranked opponents. Two of the ranked triumphs for the Bulldog juniors came at the NCAAs, beating California's 13e-ranked combination of Alex Chang and Michael Wright 4-6, 6-2, 1-0[5] in the opening round, as well as No. 3 Filippos Astreinidis and Paul Inchauspe of Princeton 6-4, 6-2 in the round of 16. The Bulldogs earned a total of five appearances at the NCAA Individual Championships, the most of any Southeastern Conference program and the second-highest total in the nation. It was the most entries MSU has received in NCAAs since 1968. “I would say this was a very successful fall for our team,” the head coach said Matt Roberts . “You want to build resilience and confidence with your group by using tough training weeks and tournament play from August to November. As a group we come out of the trap tighter and have more self-confidence in all areas of the field. We look forward to the spring season starting in January and playing in front of our great fan base.” The Bulldogs' spring dual-game schedule will be announced at a later date. NCAA Individual Championships

Hurd Tennis Center | Waco, Texas

November 22, 2024 Doubles:

Quarterfinals Lazy Maxted/Pedro Vives (TCU) def. No. 1Petar Jovanovic/Benito Sanchez Martinez (MSU): 6-3, 7-5 For more information about the Bulldog men's tennis program, visit HailState.com or search for “HailStateMT” onX,InstagramAndFacebook.

