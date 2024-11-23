Ateneo Table Tennis teams continue to struggle for consistency as Final Four approaches

THE ATENEO Table Tennis teams continued their mixed performances at the tables on the fifth day of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Table Tennis Tournament.
The Ateneo Men's Table Tennis Team suffered a major defeat against the top-ranked University of Santo Tomas (UST) Tiger Paddlers, but immediately made up for it with a resounding victory over the Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws.
Meanwhile, the Ateneo Womens Table Tennis Team suffered a setback against the De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Paddlers 2-3, but defeated the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons in three quick sets 3-0.
The games took place earlier today at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Pasay City.
Men's table tennis
08:00 game against UST
In an attempt to build on yesterday's renewed momentum, Kong Cabrido looked to impose his will on UST's Alvin Sevilla early. However, the veteran struggled to match his rivals' offensive wave, ultimately dropping the opening bout 4-11, 3-11, 8-11.
Meanwhile, team captain Andrew Uy started the second match on the right foot after winning the opening set against UST's Eljey Tormis. Despite dictating the pace in the first frame, Uy conceded the next three sets to the Tiger Paddler, 11-7, 9-11, 1-11, 11-13.
In the next match, France De Asis and Drozle Fresco's attacking attack in the middle sets was not enough as they fell to their UST counterparts in a four-set thriller, 10-12, 11-8, 5-11, 5 -11.
2 p.m. match against FEU
Determined to end today's matches on a high note, team captain Uy unleashed a series of ferocious attacks to overwhelm FEU's Dane Piala, 11-8, 7-11, 11-9, 11-6.
Building on the great play of his teammates, Rod Garcia followed suit and defeated his rival from Morayta in five grueling sets: 8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 8-11, 11-8.
Finally, reflecting the undeniable brilliance of their teammates, the duo of De Asis and Fresco used their indomitable chemistry to subdue the Tamaraw tandem of Delfin Lara and Louis Sacay, 11-2, 9-11, 11-2 , 11-9.
Table tennis for women
8:00 game vs. DLSU
Starting today's action for the Women's team was veteran Angela Jover, whose impressive table work secured victory and gave Ateneo an early cushion, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6, 11-6. However, in the next match, the Blue Eagles' attempts to double the margin were immediately halted when Aubrey Solis suffered a dramatic loss to DLSU's Angelou Laude, 7-11, 6-11, 7-11.
In an attempt to break the team deadlock, the Atenean duo of Kaela Aguilar and Celeen Docto powered through a frustrating second set to outlast their rivals from Taft in four sets, 12-10, 5-11, 11 -7, 11-6. .
In the crucial fourth bout of the team match, Jelaine Monteclaro struggled to close the show for the Blue Eagles as her barrage of attacks proved futile against DLSU's Kyla Bernaldez, 10-12, 7-11, 7-11.
Unable to withstand the impending momentum shift, team captain Kath Bulaquea was then narrowly defeated by Lady Paddler Shyrein Redoquerio in a five-set spectacle, 11-8, 5-11, 11-5, 5-11, 10-12 .
11:00 am match against UP
After their loss to DLSU, Aubrey Solis came with a renewed sense of power to topple UP's Althaea Salvador in a hard-fought match, 7-11, 12-10, 11-3, 10-12, 11-6.
Replicating the rookies' performance was standout sophomore Angela Jover, who defeated her rival from the Fighting Maroons in three quick sets, 11-7, 11-9, 11-6.
With a victory looming in the stands, the Atenese duo Bulaquea and Docto relied on quick smashes to neutralize their opponents' table gambits, 11-6, 5-11, 8-11, 13-11, 11-9.
To bolster their respective Final Four bids, the Ateneo Table Tennis Teams will be back in action tomorrow at 8 a.m. at the same venue.
Men's standings (WL):
- UST Tiger Paddlers (9-0)
- AdU rising falcons (6-3)
- DLSU Green Paddlers (6-3)
- ATENEO Blue Eagles (6-4)
- UP Fighting Maroons (4-6)
- FEU tamaraws (2-8)
- UE Red Warriors (0-9)
Women's ranking (WL):
- UST Lady Paddlers (9-0)
- FEU Dame Tamaraws (8-1)
- DLSU Lady Paddlers (6-3)
- ATENEO Blue Eagles (4-6)
- UE Red Warriors (3-7)
- AdU Lady Falcons (2-8)
- UP Fighting Maroons (1-8)