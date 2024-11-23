Ateneo Table Tennis teams continue to struggle for consistency as Final Four approaches





THE ATENEO Table Tennis teams continued their mixed performances at the tables on the fifth day of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Table Tennis Tournament. The Ateneo Men's Table Tennis Team suffered a major defeat against the top-ranked University of Santo Tomas (UST) Tiger Paddlers, but immediately made up for it with a resounding victory over the Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws. Meanwhile, the Ateneo Womens Table Tennis Team suffered a setback against the De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Paddlers 2-3, but defeated the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons in three quick sets 3-0. The games took place earlier today at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Pasay City. Men's table tennis 08:00 game against UST In an attempt to build on yesterday's renewed momentum, Kong Cabrido looked to impose his will on UST's Alvin Sevilla early. However, the veteran struggled to match his rivals' offensive wave, ultimately dropping the opening bout 4-11, 3-11, 8-11. Meanwhile, team captain Andrew Uy started the second match on the right foot after winning the opening set against UST's Eljey Tormis. Despite dictating the pace in the first frame, Uy conceded the next three sets to the Tiger Paddler, 11-7, 9-11, 1-11, 11-13. In the next match, France De Asis and Drozle Fresco's attacking attack in the middle sets was not enough as they fell to their UST counterparts in a four-set thriller, 10-12, 11-8, 5-11, 5 -11. 2 p.m. match against FEU Determined to end today's matches on a high note, team captain Uy unleashed a series of ferocious attacks to overwhelm FEU's Dane Piala, 11-8, 7-11, 11-9, 11-6. Building on the great play of his teammates, Rod Garcia followed suit and defeated his rival from Morayta in five grueling sets: 8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 8-11, 11-8. Finally, reflecting the undeniable brilliance of their teammates, the duo of De Asis and Fresco used their indomitable chemistry to subdue the Tamaraw tandem of Delfin Lara and Louis Sacay, 11-2, 9-11, 11-2 , 11-9. Table tennis for women 8:00 game vs. DLSU Starting today's action for the Women's team was veteran Angela Jover, whose impressive table work secured victory and gave Ateneo an early cushion, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6, 11-6. However, in the next match, the Blue Eagles' attempts to double the margin were immediately halted when Aubrey Solis suffered a dramatic loss to DLSU's Angelou Laude, 7-11, 6-11, 7-11. In an attempt to break the team deadlock, the Atenean duo of Kaela Aguilar and Celeen Docto powered through a frustrating second set to outlast their rivals from Taft in four sets, 12-10, 5-11, 11 -7, 11-6. . In the crucial fourth bout of the team match, Jelaine Monteclaro struggled to close the show for the Blue Eagles as her barrage of attacks proved futile against DLSU's Kyla Bernaldez, 10-12, 7-11, 7-11. Unable to withstand the impending momentum shift, team captain Kath Bulaquea was then narrowly defeated by Lady Paddler Shyrein Redoquerio in a five-set spectacle, 11-8, 5-11, 11-5, 5-11, 10-12 . 11:00 am match against UP After their loss to DLSU, Aubrey Solis came with a renewed sense of power to topple UP's Althaea Salvador in a hard-fought match, 7-11, 12-10, 11-3, 10-12, 11-6. Replicating the rookies' performance was standout sophomore Angela Jover, who defeated her rival from the Fighting Maroons in three quick sets, 11-7, 11-9, 11-6. With a victory looming in the stands, the Atenese duo Bulaquea and Docto relied on quick smashes to neutralize their opponents' table gambits, 11-6, 5-11, 8-11, 13-11, 11-9. To bolster their respective Final Four bids, the Ateneo Table Tennis Teams will be back in action tomorrow at 8 a.m. at the same venue. Men's standings (WL): UST Tiger Paddlers (9-0) AdU rising falcons (6-3) DLSU Green Paddlers (6-3) ATENEO Blue Eagles (6-4) UP Fighting Maroons (4-6) FEU tamaraws (2-8) UE Red Warriors (0-9) Women's ranking (WL): UST Lady Paddlers (9-0) FEU Dame Tamaraws (8-1) DLSU Lady Paddlers (6-3) ATENEO Blue Eagles (4-6) UE Red Warriors (3-7) AdU Lady Falcons (2-8) UP Fighting Maroons (1-8)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theguidon.com/2024/11/ateneo-table-tennis-teams-continue-to-grapple-for-consistency-as-final-four-nears/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos