Sports
Ohio State, Texas A&M upset?
The light at the end of the tunnel, college football season, is getting closer. Week 13 will be the final Saturday with a full slate of games, followed by the extended Thanksgiving weekend schedule, followed by championship weekend.
This weekend's games provide plenty of opportunity for surprising results as the pressure to reach the conference title games and possibly the College Football Playoff is at its highest. Ohio State and Notre Dame face ranked opponents. That includes Brigham Young, and Penn State is also hitting the road. So where will the disruptions take place on Saturday?
That's why the USA TODAY Sports college football staff is here. Scooby Axson, Jordan Mendoza, Paul Myerberg, Erick Smith and Dan Wolken make their bold predictions for Week 12 of the college football season:
29 in a row for Ohio State over Indiana
It's certainly not Indiana's fault that their 2024 schedule was Charmin-soft. Like every other team in the country, they play the opponents according to the mentioned schedule and do not have to apologize for beating most of them because that is what good teams should do.
Cinderella's step forward in the league comes on Saturday at noon when the Hoosiers travel to play Ohio State, a nearly 11-point favorite, which shows that people haven't seen Indiana or that Vegas knows something that the rest of us don't know. If this game were played in Bloomington, most would give the Hoosiers a chance. But that is not the case. And considering Ohio State has beaten Indiana 28 straight times, that doesn't bode well either. The stakes are high and the loser is all but eliminated from Big Ten title game consideration, so look for another Buckeye win, which will also improve the playoff rankings. — Scooby Axson
Indiana shocks Ohio State to remain undefeated
Why not let the dream season continue?
Despite being dominant most of the season, Indiana still doesn't get enough respect thanks to a relatively easy schedule. The game against Ohio State is their ultimate benchmark and will determine whether the Hoosiers earn a College Football Playoff bid or not. It is believed that the Buckeyes, with one of the best defenses in the country, will stop and expose Indiana. But don't count out Curt Cignetti's team. Needing to prove themselves, Indiana's offense delivers some big hits to take down the Buckeyes and stun the nation with an 11-0 record. After the win, there is no denying that Indiana is a playoff team. –Jordan Mendoza
CAN'T MISS GAMES:Seven matchups you should watch in Week 13
WEEKEND FORECAST:Week 13 college football picks for every Top 25 game
Kansas does it again with an upset of Colorado
Kansas takes down another ranked Big 12 opponent by beating Colorado to move within a win of bowl eligibility. While a loss wouldn't erase CU's chances of reaching the conference title game, the Buffaloes would need some help elsewhere to ensure a shot at making the playoffs. The Jayhawks have lost six games, most of them in heartbreaking fashion, but bounced back after dropping a rivalry game to Kansas State to look like the team picked in the Top 25 in the US LBM Coaches Poll. –Paul Myerberg
Penn State takes playoff hit in Minnesota?
The Nittany Lions have risen to No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings by passing all their tests except for a stumble against Ohio State. Their last two road games against quality opponents were not walkovers. Penn State trailed at halftime against Southern California and Wisconsin before pulling off comeback wins. It is advised not to have a slow start against the Golden Gophers, who have one of the best defenses in the country and will be difficult to score against. Make this play low scoring and allow for one big play or turnover. And don't be surprised if it's the Nittany Lions who fall and lose their grip on a playoff spot. –Erik Smit
Big 12 chaos breaks out
We were on the verge of complete chaos in the Big 12. There is a very real scenario at play that would result in a four-way tie for the lead after this weekend's games.
First, Arizona State would have to beat Brigham Young in Tempe. This seems very likely given the trend of both teams. Next, Colorado would have to lose to Kansas, less likely but plausible now that the Jayhawks have finally figured out how to close out in recent weeks. Finally, Iowa State must handle its road trip to Utah, where the Utes' season is winding down. Will it all happen? Oh yes. Bring on the tiebreaks. –Eddie Timanus
Auburn takes down Texas A&M to shake up SEC
Texas A&M was one of the overachievers of the season, and there is still a chance for the Aggies to become a playoff team. Next weekend's home game against Texas, which resumes a rivalry that has been dormant since 2011, has everyone's attention. It could even be for a spot in the SEC championship game. However, the Aggies have to go to Auburn first. And despite all of Auburn's problems this season, they still have a good defense and have only been blown out by Georgia. They're probably due for a big win, and taking a good A&M team out of the playoff mix is the most maroon thing possible. So that's what's going to happen on Saturday. — Dan Clouds
