



Novak Djokovic has appointed Andy Murray to coach him to and through the 2025 Australian Open. Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray, who retired in August after quitting men's doubles at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, will join the Serbian team in the off-season and coach it to the 2025 opening grand slam. Djokovic will bid to win a record-extending 11th Australian Open title in Melbourne, with the tournament running from January 12 to 26. “I'm happy that one of my biggest rivals is on the same side of the net as my coach,” Djokovic said. “I look forward to starting the season and competing in Australia alongside Andy with whom I have shared many exceptional moments on Australian soil.” Tweet

Allow cookies once In this, the Scot joins forces with the man who was his greatest nemesis during his playing days. Murray, who defeated Djokovic to win the US Open in 2012 and Wimbledon in 2013, says he wants to help the 24-time Grand Slam champion achieve his goals. “I will be strengthening Novak's team in the off-season and helping him prepare for the Australian Open,” Murray said. “I'm really excited and looking forward to being on the same side of the net as Novak for a change and helping him achieve his goals.” Image:

Murray ended his tennis career in August after retiring from men's doubles at the 2024 Paris Olympics



Djokovic defeated Murray in the 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016 Australian Open finals, while also winning a French Open final between the pair in 2016. Murray's aim was to topple Djokovic at the top of the rankings in 2016, foreshadowing the 2017 hip injury that derailed his career. Djokovic, who parted ways with coach Goran Ivanisevic earlier this year, hopes the addition of Murray to his team will help him return to the top as he went a calendar year without winning a grand slam for the first time since 2017. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have developed a stranglehold at the top of the men's game and Djokovic, who has seen Murray, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal all retire in recent years, is still hoping to break the record of 24 grand slams he shares . Margaretha Hof. Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TVstreaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, which will give Sky Sports customers access to more than 50 percent more live sport at no extra cost this year. Read more here.

