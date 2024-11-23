Tuscaloosa Tennis Center expansion, Jaycee Park upgrade project officially underway





The City of Tuscaloosa has broken ground on the Tuscaloosa Tennis Center expansion and Jaycee Park upgrade project. Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, Council President Kip Tyner, Tuscaloosa Tennis Center Director of Tennis Mike Goldammer, and Tuscaloosa County Park & ​​Recreation Authority (PARA) CEO Brian Davis spoke at Thursday's ceremony. One of Elevate Tuscaloosa's central goals is to foster an experience-based economy that will keep our city competitive for years to come, Mayor Walt Maddox said in a press release. The Tennis Center project will expand these experiential opportunities for our residents, while also attracting tourism and generating significant economic impact; Tuscaloosa continues to position itself as a premier sports destination. The Tennis Center expansion will add 17 new outdoor courts with seating for players and spectators, a new restroom and concession building, an improved facade and lighting upgrades. One of our top strategic priorities at Tuscaloosa Tennis Center is to be the best-in-class tennis facility and program provider in the Southeast, Mike Goldammer said in a news release. This expansion will not only allow us to expand our ability to deliver exceptional member and patron experiences, but also our reach and offering of tournaments, events and high-quality opportunities to those local, across the state and across the South East . Jaycee Park's upgrades include trail improvements, a new restroom and maintenance building, and lighting and security upgrades. We are excited to break ground on these transformative upgrades at the Tuscaloosa Tennis Center and Jaycee Park, made possible by the generous support of the City of Tuscaloosa, said Brian Davis. PARA is very grateful to our funding partners for their continued commitment to expanding recreational opportunities. Together we enrich our community and increase the quality of life for our citizens. The Tuscaloosa Tennis Center, operated by PARA, opened in 2015 and currently has 10 outdoor courts and 3 indoor courts. The expansion project brings the total number of courts to 30. This expansion marks an important milestone in Alberta's ongoing renaissance, said Kip Tyner. I'm excited to break ground today and look forward to the day we celebrate the grand opening. Construction on this Elevate Tuscaloosa project is expected to be completed in fall 2025. For more information, visit elevatetuscaloosa.com.

