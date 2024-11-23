Girls tennis season recap – Viking Magazine





The Paly girls tennis team had a discouraging season. They finished with an overall record of 1-10 and fell a division. Despite this, they have grown as a team and are hopeful for next season. The team has lost five seniors since last season, resulting in a roster reset this year. With five more leaving this year, the team will undergo a total rebuilding process. I'm glad JV players are coming next year, said sophomore Tess Li (27). They show up and work hard, and with some offseason work, they have what it takes to shine on the varsity. Amid the problems, coach Andy Harader emphasizes the positives and remains optimistic. The team has worked hard this season, according to coach Andy Harader. They are ready to come back next season and perform better. The girls had a very difficult schedule and their results reflected that. Instead of being angry, sophomore Mabel McCarter is excited about the change that comes with playing a division lower. I think we perform better and develop more in the lower league, McCarter said. Playing in the top division this season has discouraged the team, but I am proud to see how hard the girls have worked. I hope this hard work ethic will continue and help us excel in our new competition. McCarter is also looking forward to playing new schools and bringing back the Paly-Gunn rivalry. Dropping a division means we will be playing new teams, including our arch-rival Gunn, McCarter said. We will also play against teams closer to our level, which will help us improve, as the top division was particularly challenging. The girls started the season with a loss and largely continued the trend throughout the season. Sophomore Jaslynn Lee sees it positively. We have improved throughout the season and learned a lot, especially since some of our top players left, Lee said. We had a chance to play and really improve. Despite their record, the girls overall had a great time and grew and improved every day during practice. With the loss of five seniors, the team will undergo a rebuilding process for next season.

