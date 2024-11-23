Highlights for Ohio, NKY high school football playoffs





CINCINNATI We're nearing the end of Football Fridays in the Tri-State as some local teams are just TWO wins away from capturing that coveted state title. Our WCPO 9 Friday Football game of the week was the Division II, Region 8 Championship between undefeated Anderson and the No. 2 seed in their region, La Salle. It was the fourth meeting between the two programs, including the first meeting since a 2021 second-round playoff game in which the Lancers won 45-21. This time, Anderson scored in the closing minutes to earn the 28-21 win. The Raptors remain undefeated and take home their second straight regional title. Anderson Raptors remain undefeated, beating La Salle in regional finals A thriller down to the final moments Moeller came out on top, defeating St. Xavier 28-23 in their regional final to reach their fourth consecutive state semifinal. Moeller coach Bert Bethiany said after the game that the win came down to one thing: faith. Moeller on his way to four consecutive semi-finals No CPS school had won a regional title since Friday night in 1992. Taft became the first in 32 years to do so after a 26-12 win over Alter. Taft becomes the first public school in Cincinnati to win the regional finals in three decades Across the river, Ryle also advances to the Class 6A state semifinals after defeating Central Hardin 43-14. They will face a Great Crossing team that they defeated 36-8 earlier this season. Ryle defeats Central Hardin to reach the state semifinals Cooper also continued his dominant season on Friday night, earning a 56-15 victory over Southwestern. Also in Class 5A, Highlands had early trouble after Pulaski County took a 10-0 lead, but ran away in the second half to win 42-18. Cooper dominates Southwestern in the regional final Covington Catholic earned perhaps its most surprising win of the week, defeating Class 4A favorites Boyle County in a rematch of last year's state championship. Boyle had a 32-match win streak going into the night, but CovCath jumped out to a 7-0 lead and held on to get revenge, winning 31-28. Covington Catholic pulls back on Boyle County unrest In Class 2A, Beechwood scored on back-to-back-to-back (you get the gist) drives, dominating Martin County 44-7. Beechwood beats Martin County to reach the state semifinals At Louisville, Newport had a great pass to help them lead Kentucky Country Day 12-7, but KCD was able to win the game 14-12. Newport falls on the road during Kentucky Country Day

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wcpo.com/ohio-high-school-football-playoffs-scores-cincinnati-northern-kentucky The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos