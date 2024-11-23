Australia vs India Day 2, Mitch Starc's brutal sledge against Indian debutant, what did he say, video, scores, live updates, cricket news





India's Mitch Starc and Harshit Rana engaged in an entertaining mid-pitch exchange during Australia's first innings. Watch every ball of Australia vs India LIVE and ad-free while playing in 4K on Kayo | New to Kayo? Get your first month for just $1. Limited time offer. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> As Starc stuck grease to the crease and proved to be a tough nut for the Indian attack, Rana bowled a barrage of bouncers in an attempt to calm Starc down. After Starc had trouble retrieving one of Rana's, and faced a stardown from the rival's fast man, the Australian had to get the Indian debutant back on track. Harshit, I bowl faster than you. I bowl faster than you, Starc said with a smile to his IPL teammate at the Kolkata Knight Riders. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Australia vs India – T1D2 Highlights | 08:13 Referring to the fact that he gets to bowl to Rana during India's second innings, Starc quipped: I have a long memory. The two then embraced in the middle of the field at the end of the over. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Bumrah dismisses Carey with first ball | 00:42 MORE CRICKET NEWS TALKING POINTS: Aussie's surprise move, Starc statement… best in world call YOU MAY GET GOOD BALLS: Starc scorches Perth's claim MATCH CENTER: Australia vs. India first test live scorecard Starc was the savior for Australia in their first innings. The Aussies were at 7/59 on the ropes when he came into the bat, but the left-armer quickly caught on for 112 balls, the most any batsmen have faced so far this Test. Starc's 26 helped Australia reach 104, 46 runs behind India's first innings total of 150. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> 'An opportunity seized' Day 2 review | 02:35

