Pigs find some life, lead during the rest





FAYETTEVILLE Despite one of the uglier starts to a game this season for Arkansas football, the Hogs will have a two-score lead at halftime against Louisiana Tech. The Razorbacks (5-5) scored two touchdowns in a span of four minutes to take a 14-0 lead. They were held scoreless through the first 24 minutes of action, with the offense struggling to run the ball and give Taylen Green time in the pocket. However, Arkansas started to find a rhythm late in the second quarter and got on the board thanks to a 13-play, 80-yard drive. Green closed things out with a touchdown pass to Isaac TeSlaa, and the quarterback scored his sixth rushing touchdown of the season on a 41-yard run on the Hogs' next possession. The defense has again put in a strong performance. The Bulldogs (4-6) have just 43 yards and three first downs. Arkansas can clinch bowl eligibility with a win today. The Hogs close the season next week at Missouri. Below you will find live score updates, highlights and more analysis from today's game between Arkansas Football and Louisiana Tech. Watch Arkansas football vs. Louisiana Tech live on ESPN+ Arkansas football vs Louisiana Tech score updates This section will be updated throughout the game. Louisiana Technology 0 0 7 X 7 Arkansas 0 14 7 X 21 Third quarter Louisiana Tech Touchdown: Evan Bullock 2-yard pass to Eli Finely The Bulldogs are on the board after Arkansas muffs a punt and gives the Bulldogs great field position. An Arkansas interception was also wiped out by a passing penalty. An ugly series of events gives Louisiana Tech the first score of the game. Arkansas Touchdown: Taylen Green 27-yard pass to Isaac TeSlaa Louisiana Tech was stuffed on fourth-and-1 from its own 30, and Green finds TeSlaa for a touchdown on the very next play. That's a nice moment for TeSlaa, who registers two scores while celebrating senior day. The Razorbacks ahead 21-0 with 9:54 left in the third quarter. Arkansas' defense forces a three-and-out Louisiana Tech can't get anything to open the second half, and the Arkansas offense will take over at its own 43-yard line. Second quarter Arkansas turns the ball over on downs The Hogs tried to get another score before halftime, but Taylen Green came up two yards short on fourth down. That takes this game to halftime with the Razorbacks in front 14-0. Arkansas Touchdown: Taylen Green 41-yard run On fourth-and-3, Green doesn't find an open receiver, stuffs the football and runs into the end zone for his sixth touchdown run of the season. The Hogs extended their lead to 14-0 with 1:53 left in the first half. Arkansas Touchdown: Taylen Green 11-yard pass to Isaac TeSlaa The Hogs finally get on the board with a 13-play, 80-yard drive that finds the end zone. It was a rough start for Green, but he delivered a great throw to TeSlaa for the touchdown. Arkansas leads 7-0 with 5:49 left in the first half. Andrew Armstrong fumbles Armstrong is spotted on a slant route and coughs up the football. Louisiana Tech rebounds and begins its next drive at the Hogs '40. That's already two giveaways for an Arkansas team that hasn't won a game if it loses the turnover battle. First quarter Arkansas punts for the third time Taylen Green is sacked on third down and the Hogs are forced to punt for the third time in the first quarter. Arkansas' offensive line is banged up from the start. Louisiana Tech misses a 43-yard field goal The Bulldogs can't take advantage of the great field position even after converting a fake field goal to get inside the Razorbacks' five-yard line. A bad snap pushes Louisiana Tech back, and Buck Buchanan goes wide left to keep the game scoreless. Taylen Green throws an interception Green had two wide receivers open over the middle of the field and couldn't find them either, instead throwing an interception to Louisiana Tech's Jacob Fields. The Bulldogs begin their second drive on the Arkansas 19. Arkansas punts on first possession Rodney Hill took the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, but a holding penalty nullified the score and forced Arkansas to start its first possession from its own five-yard line. The Bulldogs defense left the field six plays later. Foreplay Patrick Kutas is dressed up The left guard must sit out one more game before redshirting, which Sam Pittman confirmed during his press conference on Monday was still the plan. Just because he's dressed doesn't mean Kutas will play today, as Keyshawn Blackstock worked with the first-team offensive line at left guard during warmups. Several defensive players are leaving for Arkansas Defensive players Nico Davillier and Anton Juncaj, along with defensive back Anthony Switzer, were all in street clothes during pre-match warmups. Arkansas vs. Louisiana Tech time today Date: Saturday November 23

Saturday November 23 Time: 3pm CT

3pm CT Location:Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville What channel is the Arkansas vs Louisiana Tech game on today? Arkansas vs. Louisiana Tech is broadcast nationally via streamingESPN+ESPN's subscription-based streaming service, in Week 13 of the 2024 college football season. Matt Schumacker and Dustin Fox will call the game from the booth at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas vs Louisiana Tech history Series record: Arkansas, 4-0

Arkansas, 4-0 Arkansas' latest win: 2016 (21-20)

2016 (21-20) Louisiana Tech's latest win: N/A (52-10) Arkansas vs. Louisiana Tech Prediction Arkansas 38, Louisiana Tech 13. Louisiana Tech is better than the record indicates, but there is still a talent gap between the two rosters. If Arkansas handles its own business and avoids sloppy turnovers, it should have no problem becoming bowl eligible on Saturday. 2024 arkansas football schedule August 29: Defeat UAPB 70-0

September 7: Lost to Oklahoma State 39-31 (2OT)

September 14: Defeat UAB 37-27

September 21: Defeat Auburn 24-14

September 28: Lost to Texas A&M 21-17

October 5: Defeat Tennessee 19-14

October 19: Lost to LSU 34-10

October 26: Defeat Mississippi State 58-25

November 2: Lost to Ole ma'am 63-31

November 16: Lost to Texas 20-10

Nov. 23: vs. Louisiana Tech

November 30: in Missouri Louisiana Tech 2024 schedule August 31: Defeat Nicholls 25-17

September 14: Lost to NC State 30-20

September 21: Lost to Tula 23-20 (OT)

September 28: Lost to FIU 17-10

October 10: Defeat Middle Tennessee State 48-21

October 15: Lost to New Mexico State 33-20 (2OT)

October 22: Defeat UTEP 14-10

October 29: Lost to Sam Houston State 9-3

November 9: Lost to Jacksonville State 44-37

November 16: Defeat Western Kentucky 12-7

November 23: in Arkansas

