Novak Djokovic taps Andy Murray as next coach in tennis stunner





Recently retired Andy Murray will team up with old rival Novak Djokovic as his coach, they announced on Saturday, with plans to prepare for and work together at the Australian Open in January. It was stunning news as tennis approaches its offseason, combining two of the sport's most successful and popular players, both sometimes referred to as members of a so-called Big Four that also included Roger Federer. and Rafael Nadal. Djokovic is a 24-time Grand Slam champion who has spent more weeks at No. 1 than any other player in tennis history. The British Andy Murray (r.) and the Serbian Novak Djokovic. AFP via Getty Images Murray won three major trophies and two Olympic gold medals in singles and finished 2016 at the top of the ATP rankings. He ended his playing career after the Paris Summer Games in August. Both men are 37 years old and were born one week apart in May 1987. They started facing each other as juniors and eventually met 36 times as professionals, with Djokovic holding a 25–11 lead. We played together since we were boys, rivals for 25 years, pushing each other beyond our limits. We had some of the most epic battles in our sport. They called us game-changers, risk-takers, history-makers, and Djokovic posted on social media photos and videos of some of their matches. I thought maybe our story was over. Turns out it has one final chapter. It's time for one of my toughest opponents to step into my corner. Welcome aboard, coach Andy Murray. Serbia's Novak Djokovic (L) shakes hands with Britain's Andy Murray after winning the men's final at the Roland Garros 2016 French Tennis Open. AFP via Getty Images Djokovic's 2024 season is over and it wasn't up to his usual high standards. He didn't win a Grand Slam trophy; However, his only title was meaningful to him: a gold medal for Serbia in singles at the Summer Games. Djokovic has been without a full-time coach since parting ways with Goran Ivanisevic in March. “I will join the Novaks team this off-season and help him prepare for the Australian Open,” Murray said in a statement released by his management team. I'm really excited and looking forward to being on the same side of the net as Novak for a change and helping him achieve his goals. Serbia's Novak Djokovic (L) poses with the winner's trophy after beating Britain's Andy Murray during his final tennis match at the ATP Qatar Open in Doha on January 7, 2017. AFP via Getty Images Their head-to-head streak on tour includes an 11-8 lead for Djokovic in the final, and 8-2 at Grand Slam tournaments. Djokovic defeated Murray four times in the Australian Open final, in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016. Two of the most important victories of Murray's career came with Djokovic on the other side of the net. One of these came in the 2012 US Open final, when Murray claimed his first Grand Slam title. The other was in the 2013 Wimbledon final, when Murray became the first British man in 77 years to win the singles championship at the All England Club. Next year the Australian Open starts on January 12.

