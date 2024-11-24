Andy Murray's tennis highs and lows as Brit retires | Tennis | Sport





Andy Murray's professional tennis career has resumed just under four months after it ended – he will become the coach of old rival Novak Djokovic ahead of the Australian Open. A tearful Murray ended his playing role at the Paris Olympics in August when he and Dan Evans lost the men's doubles quarter-final against Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul to mark the final curtain. The Scot won three Grand Slams, including two Wimbledon titles, and two gold medals at the Olympic Games, among a host of other achievements that he can look back on with immense pride. And now he will return to the circuit as a coach after announcing a surprise partnership with Djokovic. Express Sport recaps the highs and lows of Murray's rollercoaster career… Highlights Summer 2012 Just a month after his tearful fourth Grand Slam final loss to Roger Federer at Wimbledon, Murray achieved spectacular redemption by emphatically beating the Swiss to claim Olympic gold on Center Court. He followed it up at the US Open by ending the long wait for a British male grand slam singles champion with a dramatic five-set victory over Djokovic. First Wimbledon title The win that will always top the pile came on a glorious summer day in SW19. Facing Djokovic again in front of an expectant crowd on Center Court, Murray rode the wave to finally consign Fred Perry to history and survive a nail-biting final match. Davis Cup glory Wimbledon was Murray's pinnacle of individual glory, but perhaps his most extraordinary achievement was almost single-handedly winning the Davis Cup for Great Britain. His brother Jamie and James Ward joined in, but Murray won an unprecedented 11 of 12 rubbers across four draws.

Wimbledon and Olympic Games 2016 After reuniting with coach Ivan Lendl, Murray achieved his third Slam title at Wimbledon, this time beating Milos Raonic. And a month later he made history by beating Juan Martin Del Potro in Rio and becoming the first tennis player to successfully defend an Olympic singles title. Number one in the world The season of Murray's career came to a golden end when a run of five consecutive tournament victories, culminating in victory at the ATP Finals in London, took him to the number one ranking in the world. Returning from hip surgery Murray broke new ground by becoming the first singles player to return to the elite level of the singles tour after hip surgery. The Scot put years of pain behind him to climb back into the world's top 50 and reach four ATP Tour finals, winning an emotional 46th title in Antwerp in 2019. Back on stage While many expected Murray to return to the sport after his retirement as a coach, few expected it to happen so quickly or with Djokovic. The pair were regular sparring partners at the highest level of the game, with Djokovic Murray the victim for two of his Slams. However, the Serbian has 24 himself and hopes his old friend's tactical acumen can help him reach 25 at the Australian Open.

Lows Knee problems Murray feared his career would be over before it began when knee pain at the age of 16 interrupted his training in Spain. He was diagnosed with a bipartite patella, but was able to treat it effectively. Everyone except England Teenagers jogging during a 2006 interview with Tim Henman continued to haunt Murray when his joke that he would support anyone but England at that summer's World Cup became widely publicized and damaged his public image and his relationship with the press for years harmed. Back surgery Murray's first time under the knife was in 2013, when he decided a troublesome back problem needed to be surgically corrected. The Scot was only sidelined for three months, but it took a long time for him to fully recover.

Lendl splits As Murray worked his way up in 2014, he was dealt a major blow when mentor Lendl decided he no longer wanted to continue their relationship. Their reunion in 2016 helped the Scot win more of the sport's biggest prizes. Hip pain The low point that overshadowed the rest began after the 2017 French Open, when Murray discovered he could no longer recover from the chronic hip pain he was suffering from. A 2019 resurfacing surgery that covered the joint with metal eventually allowed him to return. Losing run Murray continued into his mid-thirties and was determined that he could still match the best and achieve his goals. But that belief gradually disappeared and a run of nine defeats from ten games in late 2023 and early 2024 was the worst of his career.

