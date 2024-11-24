Sports
Lawsuits against transgender athletes over San Jose State volleyball return to Stanford tennis star – The Mercury News
Former Stanford All-American tennis player Kim Jones, mother of four college swimmers, watched in disbelief and outrage as transgender swimmer Lia Thomas surpassed Jones' eldest daughter, Raime, to win race after race in the 2022 Ivy League competitions as Raime attended Yale swam .
“It was an eye-opening experience that I realized no other woman would ever experience again,” said Jones, 51, who lives in Connecticut and played at Stanford from 1992 to 1996, where she earned a degree in mechanical engineering. “Sport has been my life. Sports must be safe. They have to be honest.”
In 2022, Jones co-founded the nonprofit Independent Council on Women's Sports, which has crowdfunded more than $1 million to fund a pair of lawsuits, one against the governing body of college sports – the NCAA – and the other against the state of San Jose. University regarding the alleged presence of a transgender player on the Spartan women's volleyball team.
But another women's group, the nonprofit National Women's Law Center, has come out in defense of transgender athletes competing in women's sports.
“It's just a lot of fear mongering,” said Shiwali Patel, senior director of safe and inclusive schools at the National Women's Law Center, based in Washington, D.C., which seeks to combat gender inequality through legal action and lobbying — arguing that there there is no evidence of transgender women dominating girls' and women's sports.
The fight has left San Jose State at the center of a national dispute over transgender athletes in women's sports. This week, Jones' ICONS group asked a Colorado judge to remove the transgender player from the Spartans before the Mountain West Conference tournament begins next week, with an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on the line.
Supporters and opponents of transgender women in women's sports disagree not only about who is protected under federal anti-discrimination law, but also about the definitions of “woman” and “man.”
College sports are also divided. The NCAA allows transgender women to compete on women's teams after a year of taking testosterone-suppressing drugs as their hormone levels remain below certain thresholds. The California Community College Athletic Association, which governs the state's community college teams, allows athletes to compete under their gender identity with no testosterone limits. But the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, which runs smaller, mostly private and faith-based colleges, bans transgender women from women's sports.
Recently, controversy has erupted locally at the high school level, where the California Interscholastic Federation allows transgender athletes to play high school sports consistent with their gender identity. A Merced Christian high school forfeited a girls volleyball match against a San Francisco private school this week, claiming a male athlete was on the Bay Area team.
Jones' group filed its first lawsuit, a 200-page class-action complaint against the NCAA and others, in federal court in Georgia in March, and this fall the Spartans' co-captain Brooke Slusser joined as a plaintiff . The lawsuit alleges that the NCAA's transgender policy prevents women from playing college sports by threatening the safety of female athletes, making competitions unfair and diverting women's sports opportunities to transgender women, who the lawsuit describes as “men.” .
The plaintiffs alleged that in every NCAA sport, a transgender woman's allowable amount of testosterone is higher than a cisgender woman could produce without doping. NCAA Volleyball adheres to the USA Volleyball Guidelines for Transgender Athletes, which states that trans players' testosterone levels “should not exceed the upper limit of the normal female reference range for their age group.”
Even if testosterone is lowered, transgender women maintain physical advantages, the lawsuit alleged, citing Thomas' progress from No. 554 in the U.S. in the men's 200-meter freestyle to the top among women's swimming.
In a lawsuit last week, the National Women's Law Center, seeking to refute the claim that transgender women have a physical advantage, noted that Thomas finished last in the women's 100-meter freestyle final at the 2022 championships.
The NCAA, in a legal filing in June, attacked the lawsuit for what it called expansive irrelevant facts and an attempt to “advance a political agenda.”
On September 24, ICONS sent a letter to the presidents of all fourteen schools in the NCAA's Mountain West Conference, including San Jose State, demanding they ban transgender women from women's sports. During the just-concluded season, four schools forfeited women's volleyball matches in lieu of playing San Jose State.
This month, Slusser, her team's assistant head coach, two former Spartan women's volleyball players and eight other players from the four schools that forfeited filed a second 128-page lawsuit in Colorado federal court. The targets include Spartan women's volleyball coach Todd Kress and two school officials, accusing them of “a deliberate and illegal attack on the rights of female athletes.”
Attorneys for Kress argued in a lawsuit Tuesday that discrimination based on transgender status is illegal under federal anti-discrimination law Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution.
The second ICONS-funded lawsuit alleged, without providing evidence, that power spikes by the alleged transgender Spartan player show a “retained male advantage,” increasing players' risk of concussion from spiked balls.
The science surrounding the effects of testosterone suppression and its alleged retained benefit is inconclusive, Patel said.
These legal disputes reflect an evolution of the furor and legal wrangling that began about a decade ago over transgender children using school bathrooms that did not correspond to their birth gender, said New York attorney Andrew Miltenberg, a Title IX specialist. The issue became volatile in March 2022 when Thomas, a University of Pennsylvania women's swimmer, became the first openly transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I national championship.
Both sides of the debate cite Title IX, with advocates for transgender women claiming it protects their right to play, while opponents argue that allowing transgender women to play violates Title IX by taking opportunities away from those who were intended to would benefit from it.
Jones said that regardless of how the courts decide the ICONS lawsuits, she and the organization will continue to fight. Patel said her group isn't stopping either.
Meanwhile, San Jose State faces a relatively new legal problem that has no easy answers and no scientific consensus pointing toward a solution, Miltenberg noted.
“I don't think schools are equipped to make the decisions we're talking about right now,” Miltenberg said. “And I'm sure the landscape will change a little or a lot depending on the positions of the Supreme Court and Congress and the party in power.
“This will be a battle that has been going on for a long time.”
