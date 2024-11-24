MPSSAA Football Playoff Scoreboard: State Quarterfinals





This story has been updated with more information. Luke Ross felt right at home on the road in the rain and mud of Clayton Anders Field. Ross ran for more than 200 yards and five touchdowns in the first half, leading Northern Garrett to a shocking 49-0 shutout of Boonsboro in the first half. MPSSAA Class 1A Quarterfinals Friday evening. The Huskies (7-5) continued their underdog run throughout the playoffs. As the No. 4 seed in 1A West, Northern Garrett upset No. 1 Mountain Ridge, 23-13, in the second round. As a No. 7 seed in the state quarterfinals, the Huskies responded head-on to poor field conditions and defeated the No. 2 Warriors (10-2), appearing in the state round of 16 for the first time in 23 years. Ross opened the scoring with a 51-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Boonsboro drove inside the Huskies' 15-yard line, but fumbled the ball away in an instant. Ross made the Warriors pay with a 74-yard touchdown, breaking multiple tackles, for a 14-0 lead with 1:37 left in the opening period. Another Warriors effort at midfield proved costly as Ross scored his third TD of the game from 22 yards out with 6:50 left in the second quarter, making it 21-0. Less than three minutes later, Ross completed a sweep around the right sideline, 56 yards, for his fourth touchdown. Northern drove one more time in the final minutes of the quarter, and Ross scored from six yards out to cap his sensational first half as the Huskies took a stunning 35-0 lead into the locker room. Boonsboro got the second half kickoff and needed to score to stop the running clock and have any chance of rallying. The Warriors drove into Huskies territory but were stopped short on fourth-and-2 at the 37 with six minutes left in the third quarter. Northern then took nine minutes off the clock with a long drive that bridged the third and fourth quarters, and Evan Graham capped it off with a 1-yard touchdown to make it 42-0. Robert Deathelhouser's 54-yard pick-six with just over two minutes remaining set up the top score. Watch football games on NFHS Network Maryland high school football scores Every now and then we recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate commission. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently and this does not impact our reporting.

