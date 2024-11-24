Cricket vs India: Furore after Ricky Ponting was forced out of the commentary box in a 'rude' move

Cricket Australian boss Nick Hockley has offered a diplomatic response as he claims the timing of the action IPL Auction in the middle of the first test against India is just 'rude'. The two-day auction for the lucrative T20 competition starts on Sunday evening (Aussie time) in Saudi Arabia and coincides with the end of the third day's play in the first Test in Perth.

Because Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer are both head coaches in the IPL (at Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants respectively). They have been forced to fly to Suadi Arabia after just one day of commentating for Channel 7 in Perth. And Australia's coaching staff has also been affected, with assistant Daniel Vettori needed in the IPL auction as he coaches Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer have both left their commentary roles at Channel 7 to attend the IPL auction. Image: Getty

The timing of the mega auction – right in the middle of the first Test – has raised eyebrows across the cricketing world, with some suggesting it was 'rude' of Indian officials and a ploy to hamper Australia's preparations. But Hockley gave a diplomatic response on Saturday, saying: “I don't think it's ideal. I think if you spoke to our broadcast partners who have commentators who are also IPL coaches, they would also say it's not ideal.

“But that's beyond our control. I'm sure our players will be fully focused here, and it will be something to think about and talk about after the Test match.”

Australian assistant coach Daniel Vettori will miss the Test completely to be at the IPL auction. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Pat Cummins and Andrew McDonald dismiss the concerns

Australian head coach Andrew McDonald and captain Pat Cummins have both dismissed concerns over Vettori's absence, especially in light of the precarious position the Aussies found themselves in after the second day in Perth. India went down at 0-172 with a lead of 218 runs.

“He's still associated with us. A lot of preliminary work has been done,” McDonald said. “The answer is no [it doesn’t make a difference]“He has commitments elsewhere.” Cummins said before the test: Dan obviously flew there. But he has been here all the preparation, we have had many meetings, all the chats and he will watch and keep an eye on things.”

Ricky Ponting expresses his frustrations over the timing of the IPL auction

As for Ponting, the Australian legend did not shy away from expressing his annoyance at having to fly out in the middle of a test. “It's the worst possible scenario for me and JL (Langer), Ponting told the Sydney Morning Herald. We had a feeling in recent months that it would probably take place in the gap between the (first and second) Test matches.”

Ponting said it would add a layer of stress for the Australian and Indian Test players in the auction. “[Not having it in the middle of a Test] Takes all the pressure off the players on both teams,” Ponting said. “So I always thought it would have been in that hole because it just seemed better for everyone. But I don't know why they chose the dates they have. It might have something to do with the game. The auction actually starts almost immediately after the end of the game. So it could have something to do with the broadcast.”

Ricky Ponting on commentary for Channel 7. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

Channel 7 officials have confirmed Ponting and Langer will be back in Australia for the second Test in Brisbane, which starts on December 6. Cummins and Travis Head are the only Australian players with a guaranteed contract for the 2025 IPL after Sunrisers Hyderabad opted to retain the duo ahead of the auction.

A total of 37 Australian players have registered for the mega auction, including Test stars Josh Hazlewood, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Alex Carey and Mitch Marsh. Indian Test players KL Rahul, Ravi Ashwin and Rishabh Pant are also up for grabs.

with AAP