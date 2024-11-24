Florida women's tennis ends its fall season in the NCAA Tournament semifinals





The UF doubles pairs walked onto the court for one final battle. After a two-hour battle, qualification for the national championship was about to be determined. On Saturday afternoon, Florida junior Rachel Gailis and senior Alicia Dudeney traded points against the No. 3 Virginia senior pair of Elaine Chervinsky and Melodie Collard. As the Waco, Texas, heat descended on the Gators, Gailis and Dudeney found themselves down 9-8 against the Cavaliers in the tiebreaker. The ball flew across the field and Gailis returned it, but Virginia's next swing ended the game. Florida's NCAA championship hopes ended with Gailis and Dudeney's first loss this season. After winning the first set dominantly with a 6-1 victory, the Florida pair struggled in the second. Virginia took advantage of a pair of poor service returns from the Gators and posted a 6-3 victory to push the NCAA Doubles Championship semifinals to a third-set tiebreaker. After four days of competing in NCAA Tournament competition, the top-ranked duos of Florida and Virginia battled through exhaustion. Gailis and Dudeney were the only UF women's tennis players to qualify for the NCAA tournament, the final event on UF's fall schedule. The pair of Gators competed in four matches in four days and won the first three to advance UF to the semifinals, marking Florida's furthest finish in the tournament since 2015. UF struggled in the first two rounds of the Waco match. Dudeney and Gailis, seeded in the top half of the bracket, made quick work of Michigan junior Lily Jones and freshman Jessica Bernales to win 6-1, 6-3. UF opened the tournament with a five-match run that featured impressive work from the service line. After the dominant victory in the first set, Gailis and Dudeney won the first three games of the second set before the Michigan duo began trading games along the way. On Thursday, the pair of Gators faced the tournament's No. 1 seed, UCLA senior Elise Wagle and senior Kimmi Hance. The Gators again got off to a fast start and won the first game. From there, the dueling pairs traded points until Florida pulled away from Gaili's performance to win 6-4. Florida dominated the second set and never relinquished the lead, winning 6-3. The win over the nation's No. 15 duo was Florida's highest win this season. It also awarded Gailis and Dudeney All-American status as one of the final eight doubles pairs remaining in the bracket. After Friday's win, Florida's next test came from Duke senior Ellie Coleman and freshman Irina Balus. Florida faced Duke as part of the Kitty Harrison Invitational from September 13 to 15, with Dudeney losing to Coleman in a singles match. The tables turned between the Blue Devils and Gators this time, as Gailis and Dudeney won the first game in their third straight game. Like Thursday, the UF and Duke pairs traded points throughout the first set, but Florida, again behind a strong serve from Gailis, won 6-4. Do you enjoy what you read? Get content from The Alligator delivered to your inbox After the challenging first set, things went much easier for the Gators in the second. Coleman and Balus struggled from the service line, committing multiple double faults along the way. Florida won the set 6-1. The NCAA tournament marked the Gators' final event of their fall season. When spring begins, UF will host the Florida Invitational on Jan. 11 and 12. Contact Noah White at [email protected]. Follow him on X at @noahwhite1782 The Independent Florida Alligator has been independent of the university since 1971. Your donation today can help #SaveStudentNewsrooms. Please consider giving today. Noah White Noah White is a sophomore majoring in journalism and public relations and The Alligator's Women's Tennis Reporter. In his spare time, Noah does some writing and plays football and volleyball. He also knows more about women's soccer in the Liberty League than you do.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.alligator.org/article/2024/11/florida-women-s-tennis-concludes-fall-season-in-ncaa-tournament-semifinals The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos