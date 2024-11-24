Sports
Football: 6-man, 8-man, 1A and 2A championship matchups
AURORA – The championship games are scheduled for the 2024 Colorado High School Activities Association Football State Championships for 6-man, 8-man, 1A and 2A. All four championship games will be played next Friday and Saturday, November 29 and 30. at Dutch Clark Stadium in Pueblo.
The six-man match between No. 1 Cheyenne Wells and No. 2 Stratton will kick off at noon on Friday, while No. 1 Haxtun and No. 3 Akron will then take the field for the 8-man championship at 5 p.m. game. On Saturday, the 1A championship game features No. 1 Wray and No. 2 Forge Christian at noon and No. 3 The Classical Academy and No. 9 Wellington in the 2A championship game at 5 p.m.
Tickets are possible purchased online via the CSU Pueblo box office. One ticket is good for both games on a given day, or there is an option for an all-games pass, which gives you access to all four games.
With 6-manCheyenne Wells and Stratton will meet in the championship game for the second straight season. Top-seeded Cheyenne Wells survived a scare from No. 4 Idalia in the semifinals, as the Tigers used a 28-24 win to advance to their third-place match. championship game of the past four years. This will be the sixth title game appearance overall for Cheyenne Wells, and the fourth in 6-man. The Tigers have won one state football championship and claimed the six-man title in 2021.
No. No. 2 Stratton, seeking a third straight state title in 6-man, defeated No. 3 Otis 49-32 in the semifinals to secure its 19th appearance in a football state title game. The Eagles have won the last two six-man championships after finishing second to Cheyenne Wells in 2021, and have advanced to the title game for the eighth straight year. During that stretch, Stratton has won three state titles.
With 8-man1 Haxtun avenged last year's championship game loss to Mancos, handing the Bluejays a 28-8 loss in the semifinals to advance to the title game for the third time in the past four years. The Fightin' Bulldogs last won an 8-man state title in 2021, which was the program's sixth 8-man state title and eighth football state championship overall.
Akron, the tournament's No. 3 seed, defeated No. 7 Simla 48-27 in the semifinals to advance to the state finals for the first time since 2016. Although the Fighting Rams have never won an 8-man state championship, they have played for two 8-man titles and won six 1A state championships, the most recent in 2008. Akron advanced to eight of nine 1A title games from 2001- 2009, and won five, bringing the state championship total in football to six.
In 1A, No. No. 1 Wray defeated No. 5 Buena Vista 52-15 to advance to the championship game, where it will play for a 1A state title for the fifth time since 2004. Although the school has never won a 1A state championship, Wray's last state title in football came in 1993, when it won the 3A championship, marking the school's second football state title (1984, A).
No. No. 2 Forge Christian makes its first appearance in the 1A title game after shutting out No. 3 Limon, 37-0, in the semifinals. The school, formerly known as Faith Christian, has won four football championships, capturing the 3A title in 1998 and the 2A titles in 2004, 2006 and 2009. The school's most recent championship game came in 2013, when the school played in the 2A championship. game.
In 2AClassical Academy – the tournament's No. 3 seed – advanced to its second-ever state championship game by upsetting No. 2 Basalt, 41-28, in the semifinals. The Titans are playing for their first ever state title in football and in their first championship game since 2021 (Spring).
No. 9 Wellington – playing in the program's third season after the school reopened in 2022 – continued its magical season by defeating No. 13 Eaton in the semifinals 45-15. With the win, the new Wellington High School will look to bring a state championship back to the community, as the former version of the school won back-to-back C (6-man) titles in 1952 and 1953. These two titles marked the only times the former school had ever played in a football title game.
|
