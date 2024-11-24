Brilliant seven-word response from Novak Djokovic's wife to Andy Murray's bombshell | Tennis | Sport





It seems the shocking news that Andy Murray will coach Novak Djokovic to the Australian Open caught everyone off guard, including the Serbian woman. In a stunning development, it was confirmed on Saturday afternoon that the two former players would work together in the off-season as well as the first Grand Slam of 2025. Murray, 37, retired from playing after the 2024 Paris Olympics and has since spoken regularly about his extra family time. And his decision to help his fellow member of the legendary big four was surprised by fans online, not least Jelena Djokovic.

In addition to an official statement, Djokovic posted on Instagram a video of the two rivals together over the years. It featured footage from their six Grand Slam final meetings, four of which took place in Melbourne and all were won by Djokovic, and the caption: He never liked retirement anyway. But while some of his 16.5 million followers responded with euphoria and simple emojis, Jelena took a different tactic. Did anyone think it was a retirement video? she asked. Also 37, Djokovic will chase a record-extending 11th Australian Open title in January. He is also one shy of 25 Grand Slam titles, which would elevate him above Margaret Court.

However, he continually reiterated his desire to continue playing, arguing that he is still capable of competing at the highest level. After losing the Shanghai Masters final to Jannik Sinner last month, he insisted his dedication to the sport remained as strong as ever. My main motivation comes from love and passion for the sport, as well as the desire to continue competing, he said. These are the kind of matches and challenges that I still strive for, to be able to play against the best players in the world on the biggest stage, in the finals of some of the biggest tournaments in the world. And his wife apparently knows that her first reaction was a wishful one. After Djokovic finally won the Olympic gold medal he craved in Paris this summer, she dispelled any thoughts that he would soon be back in the family home full-time. I'm sure he won't stop here,” she said The nation.

“I was sitting in the stands crying with happiness and wondering what the next step would be. Olympic gold was a very difficult goal to achieve, it took him a long time, but I am sure, I tell you, that he will be here won't stop. But like his partner, working with Murray was a development that few fans or pundits saw coming. After parting ways with long-term mentor Goran Ivanisevic in March, the icon has opted not to appoint a full-time replacement.

