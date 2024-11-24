Wang, number 1 in the world, advances to the singles final





Wang Chuqin celebrates victory after the men's singles semifinal match between Wang Chuqin of China and Darko Jorgic of Slovenia during the World Table Tennis (WTT) Final Fukuoka 2024 in Kitakyushu, Japan, November 23, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua] The 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) finals continued with world No. 1 Wang Chuqin advancing to the men's singles final, while Wang Manyu and Chen Xingtong provided an all-China showdown in the women's singles final on Saturday. From the singles semi-finals onwards, a best-of-seven format will be used. In the men's singles, China's Lin Shidong faced Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto. Historically, Lin had been at a disadvantage in their previous matches. Teenager Lin showed excellent form in the first two matches, taking advantage of Harimoto's inconsistent serve to score multiple points on the counterattack, quickly taking a 2-0 lead with scores of 11-6 and 11-3. Trailing, Harimoto adjusted his strategy, incorporating more forhand play and varied shot placements to level the match. Each player then claimed another game, leading to a decisive seventh game. In the final match, the two traded leads and reached a 9-9 draw. Lin earned a match point at 10–9 but failed to capitalize, allowing Harimoto to rally and win three straight points, finishing the match 12–10 and moving on with a 4–3 victory. “Being 0-2 down, I tried to rely more on forehand shots and adjusted my tactics. I brought everything I had, my skills, my strategies into this match. This was probably the most intense match I have ever played; I feel like I've used up all my mental and physical energy. It's exhausting!” Harimoto noted after the match. In the other men's semi-final, top seed Wang Chuqin defeated Slovenian Darko Jorgic 4-1. Notably, in the fifth game, Wang overcame a 5–8 deficit with a six-point streak to decide the match. Reflecting on his performance, Wang said he remained calm while trailing, noting that his comeback changed his opponent's mentality. Looking ahead to the final, Wang said: “I treat every match as if it is my last. I didn't expect to reach the final, but of course everyone wants the title. For me, it's about staying calm and giving it your all. and perform at my best.” The semi-finals of the women's singles featured exciting matches. Second seed Wang Manyu faced Romanian Bernadette Szocs in a rollercoaster match. Wang dominated early, using aggressive play on her opponent's forehand to take a 3–0 lead. However, Szocs made a spirited comeback, winning three consecutive matches to force a decider. In the final match, Wang regained her composure and played steadily, securing a 4–3 win. Wang Manyu celebrates his goal during the women's singles semifinal match between Wang Manyu of China and Bernadette Szocs of Romania during the World Table Tennis (WTT) Final Fukuoka 2024 in Kitakyushu, Japan, on November 23, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua] Wang said: “I was leading 3-0 overall and 9-6 in the fourth game, but still went to the seventh. This showed that I encountered some problems during the match. But managing to win in such a dramatic situation there is something very special.” I can be proud of that.” The other semi-final was an all-Chinese affair between Chen Xingtong and Wang Yidi. Chen dominated the match, winning four games in a row, all 11–9, to set up a final against Wang Manyu. The doubles finals also took place on this day. In the men's doubles, French brothers Lebrun, Alexis and Felix defeated Japan's Hiroto Shinozuka and Shunsuke Togami 3-0 to claim the title. Meanwhile, in the women's doubles, Japan's Sato Hitomi and Hashimoto Honoka defeated teammates Satsuki Odo and Sakura Yokoi 3-0 to take the championship. The men's and women's singles finals will take place on November 24.

