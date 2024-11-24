UCO football holds off Ouachita Baptist from advancing in the D-II playoffs

EDMOND Central Oklahoma coach Adam Dorrel said it's nice to see people excited about Bronchos football again.

The fever of what has become an unprecedented season likely rose a few degrees Saturday afternoon as the No. 8 Bronchos defeated No. 9 Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 38-31 in overtime in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs in front of 3,955 fans at Chad Richison Stadium.

UCO (11-1) advanced to a second-round matchup against top-seeded Ferris State, where the game will take place in Big Rapids, Michigan Ferris State (10-1) had a bye in the first round.

“Really proud of our team today,” Dorrel said. “I really don't think we played our best game, but overall it's great if you can win a play-off game and survive and progress.”

The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association champion advanced to its first trip to the second round in 21 years when defensive lineman Zane Adams sacked quarterback Riley Harms on fourth down at the UCO 6-yard line. That came shortly after the Bronchos scored the go-ahead goal, when quarterback Jett Huff found a wide-open Jacob Delso in the back of the end zone.

“There have been times throughout the year where we have fallen behind and had to come back and keep demolishing,” Dorrel said. “Today was another example of that. But this team is very resilient. I think it speaks to the type of players we have on this football team.”

UCO never trailed until 3:18 remained in regulation. Quarterback Eli Livingston, who would later leave the game with a leg injury, found Carter McElhany for a 47-yard touchdown connection to help the Tigers take a 28–24 lead.

The Bronchos answered on the next possession when Huff drove UCO 84 yards on short passing plays. He capped the 12-play drive with a 12-yard TD pass to Delso, who barely kept his feet in bounds.

Back came Ouachita Baptist. The Tigers marched to the UCO 23 after some big plays from running back Kendel Givens. After Harms threw an incomplete pass on third down, Bethany native Dax Jaggers kicked a 41-yard field goal to tie the game at 31.

“Central made the plays, and we didn't,” Ouachita Baptist coach Todd Knight said. “I really felt like if we made it to the fourth quarter, we might outlast them a little bit. There were a few times when they came up against us, a lot of teams would have folded. Our guys felt like they still had it could win the game, but that's football.”

The record-breaking Huff, who was benched a week ago vs. After struggling in games against Missouri Western and Washburn (Kan.), Emporia State (Kan.) came back strong on Saturday. He completed 36 of 58 passes for 371 yards and three touchdowns. Jaylen Cottrell finished with 151 yards and two touchdowns.

UCO, which had a 10-point lead going into the game, defeated the Tigers 537-397.

Extra points

Dorrel was asked if there was any interest in possibly returning to Northwest Missouri State, where he played football and later coached the Bearcats to three Division II national championships. Dorrel said he and his family are happy in Edmond, and “I love it here.” Northwest Missouri State recently fired its head coach after the Bearcats finished the season 6-5. The school will conduct a national search. …

Huff started Saturday's game in place of Dawson Herl, who suffered an oblique injury against Emporia State on Nov. 16. Dorrel said Herl could have played Saturday in case Huff was injured. The coach said his staff will evaluate the QBs next week to see who will start against Ferris State. …

Adams and fellow defensive lineman Hunter Largent led UCO's defense with 10 tackles each. The Bronchos' defense finished with seven sacks.

Ouachita Baptist, located in Arkadelphia, Ark., was the Great American Conference champion. The Tigers finished the season 10-2.

