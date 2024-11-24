Table tennis: Flix and Alexis Lebrun win WTT Finals doubles tournament, a first for Europeans





The Lebrun brothers write a little more about the history of French table tennis. They won the WTT Finals doubles tournament in Fukuoka, Japan, on Saturday afternoon after a stunning match. With this 3 sets 2 victory against the sixth world couple Shunsuke Togami-Hiroto Shinozuka, who played at home, they become the first European players to win a title in the final tournament of the world circuitboth in singles and doubles. It all started with an ultra-exciting first set, in which the Japanese eventually won (14-12), despite several set point saves from the Lebrun brothers. The start of the second set was still difficult, with an 8-3 lead for the Japanese. But the Montpelirians came back from behind and won (14-12). They then took the upper hand in the 3rd set, defeating the Japanese (11-6). Japanese who won the 4th set (11-7). The French eventually dominated the last set and won (11-4). The world's leading doubles players With this success, Flix and Alexis Lebrun occupy first place in the world rankings in doublesahead of all the Chinese pairs, who nevertheless dominate table tennis. Never before has a French couple occupied this place on the rankings.“It's crazy to win this tournament, to be number 1, all with my brother!”Alexis Lebrun responded after the match. “We end the year on a positive note”if you use Flix. This trophy effectively concludes an exceptional and memorable year for the Lebrun brothers. Flix left the Paris Olympics with two bronze medals in singles, and on teams including his brother Alexis and Simon Gauzy. The cadet also won son of Prime Minister WTT champions for his audience, Montpellier, in October. Alexis won the title of champion of Europe Linz, where the two brothers also won the doubles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.francebleu.fr/sports/tous-les-sports/tennis-de-table-felix-et-alexis-lebrun-remportent-le-tournoi-double-des-wtt-finals-une-premiere-pour-des-europeens-4555039 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos