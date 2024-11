Explained: How the Perth pitch changed color on day 2 | Cricket news

NEW DELHI: After a chaotic first day that saw 17 wickets fall, only three wickets tumbled on the second day of the first Test between India and Australia as the pitch changed drastically on the second day Optus Stadium in Perth.

What initially looked like a match destined to end in three days now seems likely to extend even further given the current situation.

Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul batted decisively through two sessions to frustrate Australia with their unbeaten 172-run partnership. Their effort put the visitors firmly in control, extending India's lead to 218 runs. It was difficult waiting for my debut, says Harshit Rana Formidable Australian pace trio Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood struggled to make an impact despite their dominance in the first innings.

Now the big question arises regarding the drastic transformation of the Perth field . The surface, which was a nightmare for batters on Friday, turned into a batter's paradise a day later?

In the build-up to the Test, the Perth field lacked ideal preparation due to unseasonal rain, with the general belief being that the lack of sufficient sunshine had left it underwhelming.

However, on the second day the sun shone brightly, changing the conditions. The heavy cricket action on the first day hardened the surface, leaving little help for the bowlers. And the moment the ball got old and the seam softened, making runs was a very easy affair on Day 2.

Pitch curator Isaac McDonald acknowledged before the match that unseasonal rain prevented ground crews from preparing the pitch in the usual manner.

“Yes, it is definitely not a traditional preparation for the Perth Test,” the curator said on Wednesday.

Australian head coach Andrew McDonald also backed his bowlers, saying they had done nothing wrong, but the pitch dried up quite quickly, which ultimately helped Indian batters.

“The surface looked quite dry today. It dried out quite quickly,” McDonald said at the post-day press conference.

“We thought there might be a little more to it. So if you want to say we were a little surprised, yeah, there wasn't that much seam movement or swing.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan made a hilarious comment about the way the pitch in Perth changed in just two days.

“Itna jaldi to meri woman ka mood bhi change nahi hota jitni jaldi ye pitch badli hai,” Pathan wrote on X while commenting on the change in pitch.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/india-in-australia/explained-how-perth-pitch-changed-its-colours-on-day-2/articleshow/115604396.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos