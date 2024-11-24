IPL 2025 auction: 'MS Dhoni's auction to CSK changed cricket', says former auctioneer Richard Madley





“MS Dhoni, once, twice, sold to Chennai Super Kings for USD 1.5 million (Rs 8 crore)These words, spoken by auctioneer Richard Madley during the first IPL auction in February 2008, echoed through cricketing history. In that defining moment, the foundations of the Indian Premier League (IPL) were transformed and the story of one of cricket's greatest partnerships was born. Speaking exclusively to India Today.in, Madley reflected on how the fall of the hammer for Dhoni symbolized a seismic shift in the sport. “When I announced his name and saw the frenzy unfold, I knew cricket had changed forever,” he said. The bidding war for Dhoni was electric. Madley shared fascinating details about the bidding war that unfolded for the then Indian captain. With Rajasthan Royals, fresh from securing Shane Warne, entering the fray and Mumbai Indians also making their intentions clear, the competition for Dhoni was fierce. However, CSK emerged victorious, thanks to a last-minute strategic strike led by VB Chandrasekhar, who overruled the franchise's initial preference for Virender Sehwag. Madley, who led the IPL auctions for over a decade, admitted that the Dhoni moment remains the most memorable of his career. “At the very first auction in 2008, I took a quick look at my sheets and thought carefully about who I have here. I've got Shane Warne, there's Adam Gilchrist Shoaib Akhtar, Muttiah Muralitharan there and of course I'm playing a number two, it's Mahendra Singh Dhoni …” said Madley. “So the base price for MS Dhoni was $400,000, and every hand in the room went up. Now I only wish we had a camera, but I'm the only person who can remember that moment… the way the bidding went We went on and on and we got to $950,000, and then we were at $1 million. You quickly think, wow for a cricketer to play in a tournament for six weeks, that's amazing,” he added. 1,500,000 and then sold to Chennai and at that moment, when I dropped my hammer, I thought to myself that the world is changing. In fact, the world of cricket changed at that time. When my hammer fell, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was sold to Chennai, where he would soon join the Super Kings. Cricket will never be the same again. And I'm the person here who made all this happen, and 16 years later you know I'm the only one who sold MS Dhoni. I will be the only person to ever sell MS Dhoni. The Thala legacy The investment of Rs 8 crore became one of the most important decisions in the history of IPL. Under Dhoni's captaincy, CSK grew into a powerhouse, winning five IPL titles and consistently being one of the most formidable teams in the league. However, Dhoni's impact was not just about the trophies. His leadership style, calm demeanor and unparalleled bond with Tamil Nadu earned him the title 'Thala' (leader), making him a cultural phenomenon. Dhoni's next chapter In IPL 2024, Dhoni passed the captaincy torch to Ruturaj Gaikwad, taking on a mentor role while still delivering match-winning performances. Retained for Rs 4 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, speculation continues as to whether this season will be Dhoni's swan song. Now earmarked for Rs 4 crore ahead of IPL 2025, speculation about Dhoni's “last dance” continues. Whether this season ends up being his swan song or a new chapter in his storied career, one truth cannot be denied: Dhoni's journey from Ranchi to 'Thala' will forever define the legacy of CSK and the IPL. From the moment Madley announced Dhoni's name to his continued legacy in yellow, the partnership between Dhoni, CSK and the IPL is a story of vision, resilience and an unparalleled fandoma story that began with the words: “Sold to Chennai Super Kings .” Published by: Debodinna Chakraborty Published on: November 23, 2024

