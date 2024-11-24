Lleyton Hewitt fires a shot at the tennis world as Australia misses the Davis Cup final

Australia's hopes of another Davis Cup final appearance have been dashed after Alex de Minaur and Thanasi Kokkinakis suffered back-to-back singles defeats to Italy, while Lleyton Hewitt fired a parting shot at the officials.

After Kokkinakis was defeated in a tight three-set battle with Matteo Berrettini in the opening singles match on Saturday (Sunday AEDT), de Minaur was defeated again in straight sets by world number 1 Jannik Sinner.

Australia ranked runners-up to Sinner-inspired Italy last year and to Canada in 2022, fighting to become the first country to reach three consecutive Davis Cup finals since achieving the feat from 1999 to 2001.

But Lleyton Hewitt's team saw both that achievement and their dream of winning their first Davis Cup title since 2003 shattered as Sinner's 6-3 6-4 win propelled the Italians into Sunday's (Monday AEDT) final against the Netherlands .

“It's bloody tough for all the guys,” Hewitt said.

“They put a lot of effort into giving themselves the opportunity to be here and get this close again.

“Thanasi left it all there. Yes, there are a few points in there. Berrettini played a fantastic match.'

Berrettini received enormous support from traveling Italian fans in the stands.

'I felt like I was playing an away game. It was tough for Australia, we were playing in Spain but I thought we were in Italy,” Kokkinakis said.

Hewitt, who has expressed frustration at Australia's constant need to travel, said: “We're a long way from Australia again, aren't we?”

“It will be nice if they take our bid seriously to host the final, Australia will put on a damn good event.”

The Davis Cup has not been held in Australia since 2003 and Hewitt is not happy about it.

“I think there have been a number of mistakes made over the years,” he said last week.

'We would also like to organize the final. We would like to have the opportunity to bid to host the final in Australia next year. I think we deserve that. I have worked extremely hard with the Federation to give us that opportunity.

'It's frustrating for these boys to have to come all the way to Europe every year to play in the final. I know how special it was for me to win the Davis Cup final in Australia. I think we all know how well our country has had a good tradition in this competition for more than a hundred years. We'll see where that ends up.'

De Minaur had to deal with it early in the battle between the teams' No. 1s, twice having his serve broken as Sinner claimed the first set.

The Australian and US Open champion then reaffirmed his dominance after breaking again to lead 5-4 and serve out to complete a ninth straight win over the Sydneysider just under a fortnight as he also de Minaur in the ATP Finals.

“Hopefully this can give us confidence for tomorrow,” Sinner said.

Kokkinakis, who had been instrumental in giving Australia an early lead in their quarter-final win over the US on Friday when he beat officiating big Ben Shelton, was once again tasked with taking them to a flyer.

Captain Hewitt again opted for the 28-year-old against the Americans, ahead of higher-ranked Alexei Popyrin and Jordan Thompson.

And the world number 77 almost delivered again before narrowly losing 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 7-5.

Kokkinakis, fresh off winning the ATP Challenger Tour event of the NSW Open in Sydney, showed he meant business in a snap first set before leaving a nail-biting tie-break 8-6 after Berrettini in had managed to lose three set points.

But backed by vocal Italian support, Berrettini fought back with a sublime power hit to level the match and win the second set 6-3.

And after Kokkinakis finally broke when he got a crucial break of service at 5-5 in the decider, Berrettini held on to serve out the match.

“We're in Spain,” Kokkinakis said, “but it felt like we were in Italy.

'It was a difficult match. He served incredibly. 89 percent in the third set and it didn't give me much of a chance to look inside.

'I regret a match I played in the second set where I lost my focus a bit and broke down. In the third set I lost my concentration for a moment.'

Meanwhile, De Minaur was left sighing after another easy Sinner triumph.

“Well, it's like trying to solve a puzzle that not many people have been able to solve,” he shrugged.

“That's probably the best way I would describe it.”

“It feels like he's coming out, he's solid and he's playing well. In the big moments he goes one step further.

“He's just a really tough player to play against this year, as I'm sure many other opponents have felt.”

With Sinner in this mood straight after his season-ending ATP Finals win in Turin, the champions will now be heavy favorites to defend their crown after the Dutch claimed a shock victory over Germany in Friday's first semi-final.