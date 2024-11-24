The finals are within reach again as Lady Paddlers extend their unbeaten streak to 10





THE UST Lady Paddlers extended their undefeated streak to 10 and were on the cusp of a tournament win and a direct berth to the UAAP Season 87 Women's Table Tennis Finals at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay on Saturday, November 23. The Lady Paddlers zoomed past the Adamson Lady Falcons 3-0, before recording a win over the FEU Lady Tamaraws 3-2, to stay in top spot. The win secured the Lady Paddlers a berth in the traditional Final Four format. If they complete the elimination round sweep, a stepladder semi-final will be triggered, sending UST straight to the finals to await a challenger. However, with two matches to go, UST head coach Lorinda Wadjad said she wants to remind the Lady Paddlers to keep their focus and not waste their chance at sweeping the eliminations. I told them: don't be so complacent. Every time you have time off, you should do a warm-up. Wadjad said Varsitarian. We will seize the opportunity to really get carried away, […] If you slip, it's a wasted effort. UST's rookie standouts Althea Gudes and Alliah Encarnacion quickly disposed of their respective opponents, Lady Falcons Trinthel Calucin (11-5, 11-1, 11-4) and Alyssa Toleco (11-2, 11-8, 11-4). UST's duo of Kathlyn Gabisay and Julie De Leon faltered in their first set against Nicole Dave and Trisha Ramoneda, but made quick work of the pair in the remaining sets to claim a 13-15, 11-8, 11-7, 11-5 victory to secure. In the second match, UST outlasted FEU in a thrilling 3-2 victory. The match reached a deadlock after UST's Gudes and Lady Tamaraw Aizel Rom defeated FEU's Shairah Gabisay (11-8, 11-3, 11-6) and Lady Paddler veteran Denise Encarnacion (11-9, 13-11, 12-10 ) Glieza Ampalid and Krisha Reyes gained the advantage for FEU after completing a reverse sweep against the Lady Paddler tandem of Kathlyn Gabisay and Leigh Villanueva, 8-11, 6-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-6. Trailing 2-1, Janna Paculba kept the Lady Paddlers alive, beating Ashly Sobrevilla 11-4, 15-13, 11-7. Then in the final match, Alliah Encarnacion scored six straight points against Julianah Mosuelo en route to UST's 10th straight victory, 11-5, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6. Nakukuha na yong laro nila, and that is my fear. But of course we won't just let that pass us by, says Wadjad. Every time they play, the game changes. […] It is not yet consistent and needs a game plan as much as possible. In the girls division, the Junior Lady Paddlers made their way to the finals after winning DLSZ and ending the eliminations with a perfect 10-0 record. The teams will compete against each other in the final on Sunday, November 23. The UST Lady Paddlers will look to end their eliminations undefeated when they meet the UP Fighting Maroons and the UE Lady Warriors at the same venue tomorrow, November 24.

