Sports
Australia vs India: Pat Cummins' 'embarrassing' move as cricket great rips 'unacceptable' Australian scenes
Australian cricket Great Greg Blewett has criticized Pat Cummins and the Australian team for their 'unacceptable' body language on a tough and grueling day against India in the first test. The tourists went down 0-172 on day two and had a lead of 218 after bowling out Australia for just 104.
Yashasvi Jaiswal (90 not out) and KL Rahul (62 not out) left the Aussies toiling without a wicket for two entire sessions, putting India in an impressive position to take a 1-0 lead. With the pitch flattening and the bowlers receiving far less help, Australia's frontline attack of Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon were out of luck on Saturday.
It led to extraordinary scenes as Cummins threw the ball to Marnus Labuschange for an over before tea, and another at stumps. Labuschagne has shown himself to be a handy leg-spinner but has switched to seam-up bowling.
He even managed to reach 135 kmph with his pacers but did not trouble the Indian batters much. The change in tactics was worth a try from Cummins, but some cricket fans called it 'embarrassing' that Labuschagne did not get the ball until the second day of the Test.
And Blewett felt the Aussies let themselves down in the way they handled things in the lead-up to tea. “That hour leading up to tea I thought they looked like they were going through the motions, which is actually unacceptable,” Blewett said in commentary for Channel 7. “It's day two of an important series, Australia-India.”
However, Australian coach Andrew McDonald was blunt when asked if he agreed with Blewett's assessment. “I didn't notice the body language at all,” he said.
We might as well go bowling for run-outs. Put that on a t-shirt!
AndyN (@ANayy777) November 23, 2024
The Australian coach dismisses concerns about the bowling workload
Unless the Aussies can find their feet quickly on Sunday, Cummins may have to rely even more on Labuschagne and a few other part-timers. Cummins bowled 13 overs on Saturday, while Starc sent down 12 and Hazlewood 10.
Immediately long series of five tests has just begunthere may be some concerns about straining the legs of the star fast bowlers so early. But McDonald said: 'No real concerns. I think the shortened first innings (when India were bowled out for 150 in 49.4 overs) alleviates a lot of that.
“There will be a management that will deal with that second new ball, and make sure we have the energy for that. That is our opportunity, our starting point in the game. We have some work to do before then. If we can pick up a few (wickets) in that second new ball, that gives us an opportunity. So that's what our thoughts are on at this stage.”
RELATED:
Yashasvi Jaiswal puts Australian bowlers to the sword
The pitch in Perth looked unplayable at times on the first day, but leveled off at just the right time for India in the second innings. “The surface looked significantly drier (on day two), it dried out quite quickly,” McDonald said. 'We thought there might be something more to it.
“So yeah, I guess if you want to say we were a bit surprised (that would be true). There wasn't as much seam movement or swing, and I think the bowlers presented the seam in a similar way as they were on the first day, so I think circumstances may have had something to do with that.”
The 22-year-old Jaiswal showed why he is considered the best young talent in world cricket as he seemed completely unaffected by Australia's vaunted attack. At one point he even told Starc “you're coming too slow” in a cutting sled for his experienced opponent.
|
Sources
2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/pat-cummins-forced-into-embarrassing-move-as-aussie-cricket-great-rips-unacceptable-scenes-203238441.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What obstacles does Donald Trump face in his transition to power? | BBC News
- Labor criticized for softness on China | World | News
- Remaining Bali Nine members would serve prison sentences in Australia if transferred
- Live score, updates from Washington high school football quarterfinals (11/23/2024)
- 'House of horrors': Researchers find what's inside North Korea's missile after strike
- Israel believes it has the “moral high ground”, says the former Israeli diplomat
- Pakistan partially shuts down mobile and internet services ahead of pro-Imran Khan protest | Pakistan News
- Expert: Some people using Weovy or Ozempic don't lose weight.
- Australia vs India: Pat Cummins' 'embarrassing' move as cricket great rips 'unacceptable' Australian scenes
- 4.9 A strong earthquake hits East Timor
- HM Lee Hsien Loong to visit China from November 24; expected to meet President Xi Jinping
- Anthony Albanese under pressure to answer major question as Bali Nine prisoners prepare to return home after almost 20 years behind bars in Indonesia