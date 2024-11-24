Australia vs India: Pat Cummins' 'embarrassing' move as cricket great rips 'unacceptable' Australian scenes

Australian cricket Great Greg Blewett has criticized Pat Cummins and the Australian team for their 'unacceptable' body language on a tough and grueling day against India in the first test. The tourists went down 0-172 on day two and had a lead of 218 after bowling out Australia for just 104.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (90 not out) and KL Rahul (62 not out) left the Aussies toiling without a wicket for two entire sessions, putting India in an impressive position to take a 1-0 lead. With the pitch flattening and the bowlers receiving far less help, Australia's frontline attack of Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon were out of luck on Saturday.

It led to extraordinary scenes as Cummins threw the ball to Marnus Labuschange for an over before tea, and another at stumps. Labuschagne has shown himself to be a handy leg-spinner but has switched to seam-up bowling.

He even managed to reach 135 kmph with his pacers but did not trouble the Indian batters much. The change in tactics was worth a try from Cummins, but some cricket fans called it 'embarrassing' that Labuschagne did not get the ball until the second day of the Test.

And Blewett felt the Aussies let themselves down in the way they handled things in the lead-up to tea. “That hour leading up to tea I thought they looked like they were going through the motions, which is actually unacceptable,” Blewett said in commentary for Channel 7. “It's day two of an important series, Australia-India.”

However, Australian coach Andrew McDonald was blunt when asked if he agreed with Blewett's assessment. “I didn't notice the body language at all,” he said.

The Australian coach dismisses concerns about the bowling workload

Unless the Aussies can find their feet quickly on Sunday, Cummins may have to rely even more on Labuschagne and a few other part-timers. Cummins bowled 13 overs on Saturday, while Starc sent down 12 and Hazlewood 10.

Immediately long series of five tests has just begunthere may be some concerns about straining the legs of the star fast bowlers so early. But McDonald said: 'No real concerns. I think the shortened first innings (when India were bowled out for 150 in 49.4 overs) alleviates a lot of that.

“There will be a management that will deal with that second new ball, and make sure we have the energy for that. That is our opportunity, our starting point in the game. We have some work to do before then. If we can pick up a few (wickets) in that second new ball, that gives us an opportunity. So that's what our thoughts are on at this stage.”

The pitch in Perth looked unplayable at times on the first day, but leveled off at just the right time for India in the second innings. “The surface looked significantly drier (on day two), it dried out quite quickly,” McDonald said. 'We thought there might be something more to it.

“So yeah, I guess if you want to say we were a bit surprised (that would be true). There wasn't as much seam movement or swing, and I think the bowlers presented the seam in a similar way as they were on the first day, so I think circumstances may have had something to do with that.”

The 22-year-old Jaiswal showed why he is considered the best young talent in world cricket as he seemed completely unaffected by Australia's vaunted attack. At one point he even told Starc “you're coming too slow” in a cutting sled for his experienced opponent.